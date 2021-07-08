Valorant "version mismatch" error: What is it and how to possibly fix it

Valorant players face various problems when game updates are deployed by Riot. Some issues can be small and easily fixed, while others can be hectic to deal with.

There are no online games in the world that do not face any bugs or errors. It is impossible to attain a perfect online game. However, developers spend hours and hours working on game fixes to provide patrons with a bug-free experience. To do so, the Valorant developer team deploys patches every two weeks.

The “Valorant version mismatch” error isn’t much of a problem and can be easily fixed. The article will discuss possible fixes to resolve this problem.

Fixing Valorant version mismatch error

This Valorant error occurs when a player is starting the game without updating it. Since this is an update issue, it can be easily fixed by just updating the game. Updating the game is very important when it comes to a competitive game. Valorant developers take their time to deploy patches and hotfixes via these updates.

Valorant 3.01 patch got deployed on July 8th, so players who are not up-to-date are seemingly seeing this error. Simply updating the game will resolve the issue and the game will work like a charm.

For players who are unable to update the game because the client doesn’t show any updates, they are advised to close Valorant completely by opening the task manager and ending any Valorant related processes. People who are not comfortable with using task manager can just restart their PC and open the client again. This will refresh the game client and an update might pop up.

In any case, if the update does not show up, players can reinstall the game. The latest update will be downloaded once the game is reinstalled. However, the chance of not getting an update even after restarting the client is very low.

This issue is very easy to fix when encountered. Also, it is most likely that the issue will get resolved after restarting the game client. If in any case, it doesn’t work, reinstalling the game remains the final option.

