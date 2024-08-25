Valorant Vyse Agent gear - All sprays, skins, and more

Valorant Vyse Agent gear is something every player should know about. The latest sentinel Agent is making her way to the game with the onset of the new Act. To learn more about the Agent, players should familiarize themselves with their Agent gear. Following the Agent's unique set of skills, her gear comprises similar art designs.

This article will give you detailed information about all the gear, including skins, sprays, player cards, and more items players can obtain following the release.

Valorant Vyse: All Agent rewards and their cost

The latest sentinel Agent from Valorant boasts of being a metallic mastermind. She unleashes liquid metal to change the course of the game in her favor. Similarly, her Agent gear follows the same theme.

The rewards range from simple sprays to Steel Resolve gun skin for Classic. Below is a detailed list of all gears players can claim to enhance their inventory:

Chapter 1

Tier 1: Jammed Spray - 2000 Kingdom Credits

Jammed Spray - 2000 Kingdom Credits Tier 2: Valorant Vyse Player Card - 2500 Kingdom Credits

Valorant Vyse Player Card - 2500 Kingdom Credits Tier 3: Tempered Title - 3000 Kingdom Credits

Tempered Title - 3000 Kingdom Credits Tier 4: Arts and Crafts Spray - 3500 Kingdom Credits

Arts and Crafts Spray - 3500 Kingdom Credits Tier 5: Special Reward - 2000 Kingdom Credits

Chapter 2

Tier 6: Metal Petals Gun Buddy - 4500 Kingdom Credits

Metal Petals Gun Buddy - 4500 Kingdom Credits Tier 7: Vyse Spray - 5500 Kingdom Credits

Vyse Spray - 5500 Kingdom Credits Tier 8: Metalweaver Title - 6500 Kingdom Credits

Metalweaver Title - 6500 Kingdom Credits Tier 9: A History Erased Player Card - 7500 Kingdom Credits

A History Erased Player Card - 7500 Kingdom Credits Tier 10: Steel Resolve Gun skin (Classic) - 8000 Kingdom Credits

That covers all the rewards in all the tiers inside the Agent gear of Vyse in Valorant.

How to unlock Valorant Vyse Agent gear

After Episode 7 Act 1, Riot Games has changed the way to unlock Agent gear. Developers have introduced Kingdom Credits (KC). KC is a free currency you get by completing dailies and playing the game.

Vyse's abilities in-game (Image via Riot Games)

The process to unlock Agent, on the other hand, remains intact. Players can unlock Vyse by obtaining 200,000 XP. After that, they have the option to buy Agent gear for Vyse for 8000 KC.

To unlock 8000 KC, players just need to grind individual game modes, like Team Deathmatch and Competitive. This was everything you needed to know about Vyse and her Agent gear in Valorant.

