Why Neon is not as overpowered as Valorant community takes her to be

Valorant's latest Duelist addition, Neon, was initially expected to be a counter to Jett by the community due to her fast movement.

Neon has bioelectric-based abilities, allowing her speedy mobility, along with stunning the enemies and creating two parallel walls. Since the day the Filipino agent was revealed, many players have expected it to be a perfect rival to the game's top-picked agent since beta, Jett.

Many compared Neon to the Korean Duelist, and assumed her addition to the agent pool to bring a change in the meta, along with her pick rate.

The Duelist agent has the ability to entry-frag fast and take fights. However, it is difficult for her to defend herself or escape like Jett does with her Cloudburst smokes, or Tailwind ability.

Neon is not strong enough to counter Jett in current Valorant meta

Neon's signature High Gear ability boosts her speed, but doesn't equip weapons while moving. This might put the player at high risk of being caught by any lurkers. Moreover, she won't easily escape from the fight immediately like Jett can do with her dash.

Even her Fast Lane walls can put her in a situation to take duels or make the enemies aware of her and teammate's position. Opponents can take advantage of it and can easily fire at the area to resist them.

Many Valorant professional players, including Adil "Scream" Benerlitom, also agreed with Neon's ultimate ability, Overdrive, not being good enough. Her ultimate ability boosts the speed for some time, and can zap the enemies with electric charges.

Even though the ability has great strength to knock down the opponents with ease, considering the current meta, many players believe it to be not as good as they expected it to be.

This doesn't make the Filipino duelist much overpowered in the meta, especially when compared to other Duelists like Jett, Raze and Reyna.

Liquid ScreaM 🇲🇦 @ScreaM_ it's me or neon ult isn't that good it's me or neon ult isn't that good

Even though many felt Neon was not great enough in the Valorant meta, some consider her strong. This is so because she can enter-frag and make an aggressive push into the sites. Yet many believe that Neon hasn't met the expectations of the community.

