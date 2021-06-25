Valorant WWFEST: Unlocked goes live on 15th June 

Crown Channel on Twitch has decided to collaborate with Riot Games to deliver a fun music festival to celebrate Valorant’s first year anniversary.

Riot Games have revealed their plans to host yet another WWFest to celebrate their Valorant 1YR event. It is well known that Valorant is an esports game, but Riot celebrating with music is something different. This is something similar to Fortnite’s concert that featured Marshmello.

The last time was in January when WWFest was first hosted, and it left fans quite satisfied. Riot featured artist likes Madeon, Moore Kismat, Whipped Cream, Ookat, Skyler Madison and Armnhmr.

What to expect from Valorant WWFest: Unlocked

Just like last time, WWFest is featuring various artists who are quite acclaimed. Gryffin, Boombox Cartel, Imanbek, Aluna, Justin Oh and Unknown Brain are the artists who will be performing this time.

All of these performances will happen on schedule and the performance schedule is as follows:

Justin Oh from 12 PM TO 1 PM EST ( 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM IST)

Imanbek from 1 PM TO 2 PM EST ( 10:30 PM to 11:30 PM IST)

Unknown Brain Oh from 2 PM TO 3 PM EST ( 11:30 PM to 12:30 PM IST)

Boombox Cartel from 3 PM TO 4 PM EST ( 1:30 AM to 2:30 AM IST)

Aluna from 4 PM TO 5 PM EST ( 2:30 AM to 3:30 AM IST)

Gryffin from 5 PM TO 6 PM EST ( 3:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST)

As of now, Crown Channel is still live on Twitch and YouTube. So there is still a chance to check out the event

Just like Madeon last time stole the show, it is quite easy to say that Gryffin will do the same in Valorant WWFest: Unlocked event. Gryffin’s new album Gravity is topping the Billboard charts for the Top Dance/Electronic album. It is yet to see what Gryffin will bring to this event.

Valorant might tease something about the future of the game during this event. Valorant fans all over the world are enthralled by these events.

