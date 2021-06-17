Valorant YR1 Event Pass announced for the upcoming Episode 3 update

Since coming out of the open-beta stage on June 2nd, 2020, Valorant has completed its one-year anniversary this month.

Valorant first came out for the PC platform in June last year. Since then, the game has amassed a massive player base, hailing from different parts of the gaming community.

Valorant currently stands on a staggering 14 million daily active players and has established its name as one of the best FPS esports titles in the world.

"Join a month long party to celebrate our birthday with VALORANT YR1 events."



As a token of appreciation for the growing popularity, Riot Games chose to introduce the new Year One (YR1) Event Pass as a celebratory gesture of Valorant becoming one year old. The YR1 Event Pass is set to be released with the upcoming Episode 3 patch update and will be available from June 23rd to July 6th.

Features available in the YR1 Event Pass of Valorant

Riot has promised to bring several features along with the Valorant Episode 3 patch update. One being the YR1 Events that will include the YR1 Event Pass, Community Battlepass, exclusive player cards, etc.

Come celebrate VALORANT's One year with us. The VALORANT Anniversary event starts NOW! Click through for more details. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/la7Nm4hqzf — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2021

The YR1 Event Pass is going to be free for all Valorant players as they can grind through gameplay to earn the exclusive rewards of this free battlepass.

The YR1 Event Pass exclusive rewards are as follows:

Year One Gun Buddy.

Year One Player Card.

EP3 // Reflection Player Card.

YR1 and Year One titles.

20 Radianite Points.

Jett YR1 Player Card

Apart from these exclusive rewards, Riot previously announced that the YR1 Event Pass is set to bring back previous battlepass exclusive items to Valorant. Pretti Khanolkar, Senior Producer of Valorant at Riot Games, shared her story regarding the inspiration for the YR1 Event Pass.

Here's what she had to say:

We were inspired by how much players love some of the exclusive Closed Beta content, like the Beta Watch Card and the V1.0 Title. We thought it would be fun to feature Jett doing something low-key, so we designed the YearOne Card as if Jett were baking a cake in her kitchen and also made one of the slices of cake into a gun buddy!

