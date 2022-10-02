valyn Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jacob "valyn" Batio is a professional Valorant player currently competing for North American team The Guard. He is known for playing Controller Agents such as Viper, Brimstone, and Omen.
Despite the losses, the American has proven to be an incredible support Agent for his team during the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA: Last Chance Qualifiers and the recent Toronto: Viper's Pit tournament.
Having gained quite a reputation through his team's endeavors, it is a great time to take a peek at valyn's Valorant settings for those interested in replicating his exploits.
Everything to know about valyn's Valorant settings
Mouse
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity:0.15
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 240
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #FF0000
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 5
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman TE
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
Fans who are interested in applying valyn's settings can do so by copying the above configurations to their Valorant account. They can do so via the settings tab, which can be accessed by pressing Escape (ESC) on the homescreen.
It is still recommended that players use this as a blueprint to find their ideal Valorant settings.