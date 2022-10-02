valyn Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Jacob "valyn" Batio is a professional Valorant player currently competing for North American team The Guard. He is known for playing Controller Agents such as Viper, Brimstone, and Omen.

Despite the losses, the American has proven to be an incredible support Agent for his team during the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA: Last Chance Qualifiers and the recent Toronto: Viper's Pit tournament.

Having gained quite a reputation through his team's endeavors, it is a great time to take a peek at valyn's Valorant settings for those interested in replicating his exploits.

Everything to know about valyn's Valorant settings

Mouse

DPI : 1600

: 1600 Sensitivity :0.15

:0.15 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 240

: 240 Polling Rate : 1000 Hz

: 1000 Hz Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Red

: Red Crosshair Color : #FF0000

: #FF0000 Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 3

: 3 Inner Line Thickness : 1

: 1 Inner Line Offset : 3

: 3 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability 2 : Mouse Button 5

: Mouse Button 5 Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Fixed

: Fixed Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 1

: 1 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : On

: On Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Peripherals

Monitor : ZOWIE XL2546

: ZOWIE XL2546 Mouse : Logitech G Pro X Superlight

: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Headset : Logitech G Pro X Headset

: Logitech G Pro X Headset Keyboard: Razer Huntsman TE

Razer Huntsman TE Mousepad: Logitech G640

PC specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

Fans who are interested in applying valyn's settings can do so by copying the above configurations to their Valorant account. They can do so via the settings tab, which can be accessed by pressing Escape (ESC) on the homescreen.

It is still recommended that players use this as a blueprint to find their ideal Valorant settings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far