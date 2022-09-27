Starxo Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Patryk "starxo" Kopczyński is a professional Valorant player from Poland who is currently playing for Acend. The 21-year-old is an extremely well-rounded Duelist in Riot's tactical shooter and is mostly seen playing Agents like Raze and Omen.
As regular VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) viewers will know, Acend was denied a spot in the partnership program. The team will have to go through their respective region's Challenger League in order to compete on the big stage. Until then, fans of the team have no choice but to wait and see which direction the roster takes for its future endeavors.
Fans who are interested in copying starxo's Valorant settings can go through the article and pick the settings that they see fit for their gameplay. This article will list most of the known in-game settings from starxo's profile.
Everything to know about starxo's Valorant settings
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.48
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 388
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Raw Input Buffer: On
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: V
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x1024
- Aspect Ratio: 5:4
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Mousepad: Xtrfy GP4 Street Blue
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super
Players who are interested in replicating starxo's Valorant settings can do so by simply applying the aforementioned settings to their game.
All the in-game configurations can be tweaked through Valorant's settings tab, which can be accessed via pressing the ESC (Escame button) from the home screen.