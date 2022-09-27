Starxo Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Patryk "starxo" Kopczyński is a professional Valorant player from Poland who is currently playing for Acend. The 21-year-old is an extremely well-rounded Duelist in Riot's tactical shooter and is mostly seen playing Agents like Raze and Omen.

As regular VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) viewers will know, Acend was denied a spot in the partnership program. The team will have to go through their respective region's Challenger League in order to compete on the big stage. Until then, fans of the team have no choice but to wait and see which direction the roster takes for its future endeavors.

Fans who are interested in copying starxo's Valorant settings can go through the article and pick the settings that they see fit for their gameplay. This article will list most of the known in-game settings from starxo's profile.

Everything to know about starxo's Valorant settings

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.48

:0.48 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 388

: 388 Polling Rate : 1000 Hz

: 1000 Hz Raw Input Buffer : On

: On Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : White

: White Crosshair Color : #FFFFFF

: #FFFFFF Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 0

: 0 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 4

: 4 Inner Line Thickness : 2

: 2 Inner Line Offset : 0

: 0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability 2 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: V

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1.1

: 1.1 Minimap Zoom : 1

: 1 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1280x1024

: 1280x1024 Aspect Ratio : 5:4

: 5:4 Aspect Ratio Method : Letterbox

: Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : On

: On VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : MSAA 4x

: MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering : 4x

: 4x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : On

: On Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Logitech G Pro X Superlight

: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Headset : HyperX Cloud II

: HyperX Cloud II Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Mousepad: Xtrfy GP4 Street Blue

PC specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Players who are interested in replicating starxo's Valorant settings can do so by simply applying the aforementioned settings to their game.

All the in-game configurations can be tweaked through Valorant's settings tab, which can be accessed via pressing the ESC (Escame button) from the home screen.

