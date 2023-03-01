Vanity Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Vanity is a professional Valorant player from the United States who has gained much recognition for his exceptional gameplay and expertise. He is currently playing for Cloud9, one of the most well-known esports organizations in the world.
Vanity has a strong background in esports, having played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for teams such as Chaos Esports Club. He transitioned to Valorant in February 2021, signing with Version1's Valorant team. Since then, Vanity has been making waves in the competitive scene.
In addition to Vanity's impressive gameplay, his settings are a point of interest for many Valorant players. His mouse, crosshair, configuration, keybinds, and sensitivity settings have been fine-tuned to help him perform at his best.
Many aspiring Valorant players seek to emulate Vanity's settings to improve their own gameplay. This article will examine Vanity's settings and explain how to use them to improve your gameplay.
Vanity all Valorant settings and gear
Mouse
DPI: 1600
Sensitivity: 0.141
eDPI: 225.6
Zoom Sensitivity: 1
Hz: 1000
Windows Sensitivity: 6
Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
Color: Green
Outlines: Off
Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
Show Inner Lines: On
Inner Line Opacity: 1
Inner Line Length: 2
Inner Line Thickness: 2
Inner Line Offset: 2
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
Show Outer Lines: Off
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
Walk: L-Shift
Crouch: L-Ctrl
JumpSpace: Bar
Use Object: F
Equip Primary Weapon: 1
Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
Equip Melee Weapon: 3
Equip Spike: 4
Use/Equip Ability 1: E
Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
Use/Equip Ability 3: C
Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
Rotate: Fixed
Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
Keep Player Centered: Off
Minimap Size: 1.1
Minimap Zoom: 0.9
Minimap Vision Cones: On
Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
Resolution: 1920x1080
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
Multi-threaded Rendering: On
Material Quality: High
Texture Quality: High
Detail Quality: High
UI Quality: High
Vignette: Off
VSync: Off
Anti-Aliasing MSAA: 4x
Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
Improve Clarity: Off
Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
Bloom: On
Distortion: Off
Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Gear
Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW
Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS
Headset: HyperX Cloud II
Mousepad: Logitech G640
PC Specs
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 Unify
Vanity's settings, including his crosshair, configuration, keybinds, and sensitivity, have been optimized for his gameplay and reflect his preferences. These settings may not work for everyone, but they can provide a starting point for players to fine-tune their own settings.
Additionally, it's important to note that while settings can certainly make a difference in gameplay, they are not the only factor in becoming a successful player. Practice, teamwork, communication, and game sense are all essential components in becoming a top-level player in the competitive scene.
Whether you're a casual player or an aspiring pro, experimenting with different settings and finding what works best for you is crucial in improving your gameplay. By analyzing the settings of successful players like Vanity, you can gain valuable insights and potentially discover new ways to optimize your own gameplay.
Remember always to take the time to adjust your settings to your own preferences and play style and to practice and hone your skills continuously. With the right commitment, you can reach the top ranks of Valorant's competitive scene too.