Vanity Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Vanity is a professional Valorant player from the United States who has gained much recognition for his exceptional gameplay and expertise. He is currently playing for Cloud9, one of the most well-known esports organizations in the world.

Vanity has a strong background in esports, having played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for teams such as Chaos Esports Club. He transitioned to Valorant in February 2021, signing with Version1's Valorant team. Since then, Vanity has been making waves in the competitive scene.

In addition to Vanity's impressive gameplay, his settings are a point of interest for many Valorant players. His mouse, crosshair, configuration, keybinds, and sensitivity settings have been fine-tuned to help him perform at his best.

Many aspiring Valorant players seek to emulate Vanity's settings to improve their own gameplay. This article will examine Vanity's settings and explain how to use them to improve your gameplay.

Vanity all Valorant settings and gear

Mouse

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.141

eDPI: 225.6

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

JumpSpace: Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multi-threaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: High

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing MSAA: 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Logitech G640

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 Unify

Vanity's settings, including his crosshair, configuration, keybinds, and sensitivity, have been optimized for his gameplay and reflect his preferences. These settings may not work for everyone, but they can provide a starting point for players to fine-tune their own settings.

Additionally, it's important to note that while settings can certainly make a difference in gameplay, they are not the only factor in becoming a successful player. Practice, teamwork, communication, and game sense are all essential components in becoming a top-level player in the competitive scene.

Whether you're a casual player or an aspiring pro, experimenting with different settings and finding what works best for you is crucial in improving your gameplay. By analyzing the settings of successful players like Vanity, you can gain valuable insights and potentially discover new ways to optimize your own gameplay.

Remember always to take the time to adjust your settings to your own preferences and play style and to practice and hone your skills continuously. With the right commitment, you can reach the top ranks of Valorant's competitive scene too.

Poll : 0 votes