VCT 2022 APAC Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ): Qualified teams, schedule, format, where to watch, and more

With the conclusion of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen last Sunday, ten teams have already confirmed their slots in the Valorant Champions 2022 in Istanbul next September. Next month, the remaining six teams will be chosen from five regional Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) events.

Riot will conduct five Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) events across five regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific (APAC), East Asia (Japan, Korea, China), and South America. Each region will send one team to the Valorant Champions 2022 except the South American LCQs, which will send two sides.

Riot has already revealed the complete schedule and format for the upcoming VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Everything fans should know about VCT 2022 APAC Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ)

APAC is one of the major regions in the global valorant circuit. Paper Rex's performance in the previous two Masters (Reykjavik and Copenhagen) showcased the capabilities of the SEA teams. Valorant fans can expect some better performances from the other teams from this region in the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022.

Paper Rex and Xerxia Esports are two teams who have already confirmed their slots in Champions. One more team from the region will join them in the biggest Valorant event of the year by becoming the champions of the VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ).

Qualified teams:

A total of ten teams have qualified for the event. Seven of them secured their slot by acquiring the most VCT points from two regional Challengers. The last team is from Oceania and was the champion of the Valorant Oceania Tour (VOT) Last Chance Qualifiers. Here are all eight teams that qualified for the event:

Bleed Esports

ONIC G

BOOM Esports

Made in Thailand

Team Secret

Fancy United Esports

Griffin E-sports

CERBERUS Esports

Alter Ego

Order

Schedule and format

All the teams will be competing in a double-elimination format. Four bottom-seeded teams will start their journey in Upper Round 1, while the remaining six teams will start their journey in the Upper Quarter Finals.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifier:

Day 1

Griffin E-sports vs Order : Upper Round 1 - Monday, August 1 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST

: Upper Round 1 - Monday, August 1 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST CERBERUS Esports vs Alter Ego : Upper Round 1 - Monday, August 1 - 10:00 am CEST/1:30 pm IST

: Upper Round 1 - Monday, August 1 - 10:00 am CEST/1:30 pm IST BOOM Esports vs Fancy United Esports: Upper Quarterfinals - Monday, August 1 - 1:00 pm CEST/4:30 pm IST

Day 2

Made in Thailand vs Team Secret : Upper Quarterfinals - Tuesday, August 2 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST

: Upper Quarterfinals - Tuesday, August 2 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST ONIC G vs TBD : Upper Quarterfinals - Tuesday, August 2 - 10:00 am CEST/1:30 pm IST

: Upper Quarterfinals - Tuesday, August 2 - 10:00 am CEST/1:30 pm IST Bleed Esports vs TBD: Upper Quarterfinals - Tuesday, August 2 - 1:00 pm CEST/4:30 pm IST

Day 3

TBD : Lower Round 1 - Wednesday, August 3 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST

: Lower Round 1 - Wednesday, August 3 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST TBD : Lower Round 1 - Wednesday, August 3 - 10:00 am CEST/1:30 pm IST

: Lower Round 1 - Wednesday, August 3 - 10:00 am CEST/1:30 pm IST TBD: Upper Semifinals - Wednesday, August 3 - 1:00 pm CEST/4:30 pm IST

Day 4

TBD : Upper Semifinals - Thursday, August 4 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST

: Upper Semifinals - Thursday, August 4 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST TBD : Lower Round 2 - Thursday, August 4 - 10:00 am CEST/1:30 pm IST

: Lower Round 2 - Thursday, August 4 - 10:00 am CEST/1:30 pm IST TBD: Lower Round 2 - Thursday, August 4 - 1:00 pm CEST/4:30 pm IST

Day 5

TBD : Lower Round 3 - Friday, August 5 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST

: Lower Round 3 - Friday, August 5 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST TBD : Lower Round 3 - Friday, August 5 - 10:00 am CEST/1:30 pm IST

: Lower Round 3 - Friday, August 5 - 10:00 am CEST/1:30 pm IST TBD: Upper Finals - Friday, August 5 - 1:00 pm CEST/4:30 pm IST

Day 6

TBD : Lower Round 4 - Saturday, August 6 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST

: Lower Round 4 - Saturday, August 6 - 7:00 am CEST/10:30 am IST TBD: Lower Final - Saturday, August 6 - 10:00 am CEST/1:30 pm IST

Day 7

TBD: Grand Final - Sunday, August 7 - 9:00 am CEST/12:30 pm IST

All the matches will be a best-of-three series except the Grand Final, which will be a best-of-five series to decide the winner.

Where to watch

All the matches in the VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifier will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at the scheduled time.

