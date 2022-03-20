Full Sense vs Velocity Gaming: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-D Winners-tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Today is another matchday for Velocity Gaming in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers. The South Asian champions will face Thailand's Full Sense in a best-of-three series to try and secure their slot in the Playoffs.

Velocity Gaming and Full Sense, both teams have won their first games against Oblivion Force and South Built Esports, respectively. However, the two teams will compete against each other today to become the first qualifying team from Group-D to the Playoffs.

Full Sense and Velocity Gaming: Who will qualify for the VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs?

Full Sense and Velocity Gaming have both started their campaigns in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers with comprehensive wins against their respective opponents.

However, the two teams will face each other today, and the winner will make their way through to the Playoffs. In comparison, the loser will have another chance to qualify for the next stage by facing South Built Esports tomorrow in the Decider tie.

Prediction:

Considering the firepower and past performances, Full Sense is undoubtedly the favorite to win the series today. The Thai side's mechanical prowess and ability usage are among the best in the region. Moreover, the experience of playing on the bigger stage will surely be a critical factor in the game.

However, Velocity Gaming has shown the world what South Asia is capable of in their first game of the competition. If the team can continue the momentum today, they can surely pull off an upset once again.

Head-to-head:

The two teams have faced each other just once, and Full Sense got the better of their South Asian opponents in that match.

Recent Results:

Team Full Sense has lost only one of their last five games. At the same time, Velocity Gaming has maintained a flawless run going into the match against the Thai side.

Full Sense and Velocity Gaming recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup:

Full Sense

Thanaphat "THEE" Limpaphan

Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol

Elamrahim "LAMMYSNAX" Khanpathan

Chanitpak "ChAlalala" Suwanaprateep

Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain

Velocity Gaming

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

Vibhor "Vibhor" Vaid

When and where to watch:

Valorant fans can watch the match between Full Sense and Velocity Gaming in the VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 20 from 3:00 PM IST. South Asian Valorant fans can also enjoy their favorite team with Hindi commentary on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

