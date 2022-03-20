×
Create
Notifications

Full Sense vs Velocity Gaming: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-D Winners-tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing Full Sense and Velocity Gaming in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Previewing Full Sense and Velocity Gaming in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 20, 2022 10:39 AM IST
Feature

Today is another matchday for Velocity Gaming in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers. The South Asian champions will face Thailand's Full Sense in a best-of-three series to try and secure their slot in the Playoffs.

Velocity Gaming and Full Sense, both teams have won their first games against Oblivion Force and South Built Esports, respectively. However, the two teams will compete against each other today to become the first qualifying team from Group-D to the Playoffs.

After Day 4 of #VCTAPAC - Stage 1 - Group Stage, 2 teams have qualified to the Knockout Stage, @boomesportsid and @pprxteam!@SouthBuilt won the series vs Oblivion Force and they advance to the final decider.Here are the Group Stage Brackets (A, B & D): https://t.co/A7jlotnqho

Full Sense and Velocity Gaming: Who will qualify for the VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs?

Full Sense and Velocity Gaming have both started their campaigns in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers with comprehensive wins against their respective opponents.

However, the two teams will face each other today, and the winner will make their way through to the Playoffs. In comparison, the loser will have another chance to qualify for the next stage by facing South Built Esports tomorrow in the Decider tie.

Prediction:

Considering the firepower and past performances, Full Sense is undoubtedly the favorite to win the series today. The Thai side's mechanical prowess and ability usage are among the best in the region. Moreover, the experience of playing on the bigger stage will surely be a critical factor in the game.

สวยยยย @fullsense_gg 📺 twitch.tv/esl_thailand#VCTAPACChallengers #VCTAPAC #VCT https://t.co/nPWLqRXp1M

However, Velocity Gaming has shown the world what South Asia is capable of in their first game of the competition. If the team can continue the momentum today, they can surely pull off an upset once again.

Head-to-head:

The two teams have faced each other just once, and Full Sense got the better of their South Asian opponents in that match.

Recent Results:

Team Full Sense has lost only one of their last five games. At the same time, Velocity Gaming has maintained a flawless run going into the match against the Thai side.

Full Sense and Velocity Gaming recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Full Sense and Velocity Gaming recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup:

Full Sense

  • Thanaphat "THEE" Limpaphan
  • Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol
  • Elamrahim "LAMMYSNAX" Khanpathan
  • Chanitpak "ChAlalala" Suwanaprateep
  • Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain

Velocity Gaming

  • Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma
  • Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das
  • Sagnik "Hellff" Roy
  • Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant
  • Vibhor "Vibhor" Vaid

When and where to watch:

Also Read Article Continues below

Valorant fans can watch the match between Full Sense and Velocity Gaming in the VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 20 from 3:00 PM IST. South Asian Valorant fans can also enjoy their favorite team with Hindi commentary on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will qualify for the APAC Stage-1 Challenger Playoffs?

Full Sense

Velocity Gaming

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी