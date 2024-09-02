VCT Ascension China 2024: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

VCT Ascension China 2024 is all set to start on September 11, 2024. As anticipation builds around Shanghai City, Valorant fans can expect some nerve-wracking action among these tier-2 teams in the competitive scene. Eight teams across the Chinese region based on their NC Circuit Points have emerged in the VCT CN Arena to secure their spot in the 2025 CN League. The A Tier tournament is set to conclude on September 21, 2024.

Keeping that in mind, this article will provide all the necessary information fans must know regarding Ascension China 2024.

VCT Ascension China 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Format

As discussed, the top eight active teams from the China region have qualified for this A Tier prestigious tournament based on the CP (Circuit Points).

Eight teams will be divided into two groups, and it’ll follow the standard GSL format.

First and second place holders from both groups will qualify for the Playoffs stage.

The playoff stage will follow the double-elimination bracket.

All the matches in this tournament except Lower and Grand Final will follow the BO3 (best of 3) format.

The Lower and Grand Final matches will follow the standard BO5 (best of 5) format.

All teams participating in VCT Ascension China 2024

Here are the eight active teams participating in the Ascension China 2024 based on the NC Circuit points:

XLG Esports

KeepBest Gaming

Chosen Clique Gaming

ZY Gaming

Rare Atom

ALG

Qing Jiu Club

Xtreme Gaming

VCT Ascension China 2024 venue

The Ascension China 2024 will be hosted at the VCT CN Arena in Shanghai, China, starting on September 11, 2024.

VCT Ascension China 2024 prize pool

As of this writing, Riot Games hasn’t revealed the official prize pool of VCT Ascension China 2024. However, this article will be revised once the company comes up with an update.

In the meantime, players will be thrilled to know that the winner of this prestigious Ascension China 2024 tournament will directly secure a spot in the 2025 CN League.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

Place $ (USD) Qualifies to Participant 1st TBD 2025 CN League TBD 2nd TBD

TBD 3rd TBD

TBD 4th TBD

TBD 5th-6th TBD

TBD, TBD 7th-8th TBD

TBD, TBD

VCT Ascension China 2024: Group stage and playoff stage schedule and results

Group Stage:

Day 1 - September 11, 2024

ZY Gaming vs Rare Atom - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST

vs - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST XLG Esports vs Xtreme Gaming - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST

Day 2 - September 12, 2024

Chosen Clique Gaming vs ALG - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST

vs - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST KeepBest Gaming vs Qing Jiu Club - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST

Day 3 - September 13, 2024

Group A Winners Match - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST

Group B Winners Match - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST

Day 4 - September 14, 2024

Group A Elimination Match - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST

Group B Elimination Match - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST

Day 5 - September 15, 2024

Group A Decider Match - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST

Group B Decider Match - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST

Playoffs Stage:

Day 1 - September 18, 2024

TBD vs TBD (Upper Bracket Semifinal A) - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST

TBD vs TBD (Upper Bracket Semifinal B) - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST

Day 2 - September 19. 2024

TBD vs TBD (Upper Bracket Final) - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST

TBD vs TBD (Lower Bracket Semifinal) - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST

Day 3 - September 20, 2024

TBD vs TBD (Lower Bracket Final) - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST

Day 4 - September 21, 2024

TBD vs TBD (Grand Final) - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST

Where to watch VCT Ascension China 2024: Livestream details

Valorant enthusiasts worldwide can stay tuned to VCT China’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to witness some nail-biting matchups between the tier-2 teams.

Ascension China 2024 on YouTube : Click Here

: Click Here Ascension China 2024 on Twitch: Click Here

For more news related to Riot's in-house 5v5 tactical FPS, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.

