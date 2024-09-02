VCT Ascension China 2024: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

VCT Ascension China 2024 is all set to start on September 11, 2024. As anticipation builds around Shanghai City, Valorant fans can expect some nerve-wracking action among these tier-2 teams in the competitive scene. Eight teams across the Chinese region based on their NC Circuit Points have emerged in the VCT CN Arena to secure their spot in the 2025 CN League. The A Tier tournament is set to conclude on September 21, 2024.
Keeping that in mind, this article will provide all the necessary information fans must know regarding Ascension China 2024.
VCT Ascension China 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool
Format
As discussed, the top eight active teams from the China region have qualified for this A Tier prestigious tournament based on the CP (Circuit Points).
- Eight teams will be divided into two groups, and it’ll follow the standard GSL format.
- First and second place holders from both groups will qualify for the Playoffs stage.
- The playoff stage will follow the double-elimination bracket.
- All the matches in this tournament except Lower and Grand Final will follow the BO3 (best of 3) format.
- The Lower and Grand Final matches will follow the standard BO5 (best of 5) format.
All teams participating in VCT Ascension China 2024
Here are the eight active teams participating in the Ascension China 2024 based on the NC Circuit points:
- XLG Esports
- KeepBest Gaming
- Chosen Clique Gaming
- ZY Gaming
- Rare Atom
- ALG
- Qing Jiu Club
- Xtreme Gaming
VCT Ascension China 2024 venue
The Ascension China 2024 will be hosted at the VCT CN Arena in Shanghai, China, starting on September 11, 2024.
VCT Ascension China 2024 prize pool
As of this writing, Riot Games hasn’t revealed the official prize pool of VCT Ascension China 2024. However, this article will be revised once the company comes up with an update.
In the meantime, players will be thrilled to know that the winner of this prestigious Ascension China 2024 tournament will directly secure a spot in the 2025 CN League.
Here’s a quick breakdown:
VCT Ascension China 2024: Group stage and playoff stage schedule and results
Group Stage:
Day 1 - September 11, 2024
- ZY Gaming vs Rare Atom - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST
- XLG Esports vs Xtreme Gaming - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST
Day 2 - September 12, 2024
- Chosen Clique Gaming vs ALG - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST
- KeepBest Gaming vs Qing Jiu Club - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST
Day 3 - September 13, 2024
- Group A Winners Match - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST
- Group B Winners Match - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST
Day 4 - September 14, 2024
- Group A Elimination Match - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST
- Group B Elimination Match - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST
Day 5 - September 15, 2024
- Group A Decider Match - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST
- Group B Decider Match - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST
Playoffs Stage:
Day 1 - September 18, 2024
- TBD vs TBD (Upper Bracket Semifinal A) - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST
- TBD vs TBD (Upper Bracket Semifinal B) - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST
Day 2 - September 19. 2024
- TBD vs TBD (Upper Bracket Final) - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST
- TBD vs TBD (Lower Bracket Semifinal) - 4:30 pm IST/ 7 pm CST
Day 3 - September 20, 2024
- TBD vs TBD (Lower Bracket Final) - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST
Day 4 - September 21, 2024
- TBD vs TBD (Grand Final) - 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm CST
Where to watch VCT Ascension China 2024: Livestream details
Valorant enthusiasts worldwide can stay tuned to VCT China’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to witness some nail-biting matchups between the tier-2 teams.
- Ascension China 2024 on YouTube: Click Here
- Ascension China 2024 on Twitch: Click Here
