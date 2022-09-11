VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 10 highlights: Team Liquid moves to lower bracket, XSET wins, and more

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 10 was absolutely insane. OpTic Gaming went up against Team Liquid and is going to the upper bracket. XSET played against Fnatic and lost. Both matchups were expected to put on a show and met everyone's expectations. For a spot in the upper bracket, and to avoid elimination matches, all squads fought with everything they had.

It was an intense day with several highlights. Those who were lucky witnessed the action live in person, while others had to watch it on the livestream. In case anyone missed what went down, here are some highlights from day 10.

Highlights from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 10

Day 10 of the Group Stage featured two matches played in a best-of-three format:

OpTic Gaming vs. Team Liquid (Match 1): Breeze (7-13), Bind (13-8), and Ascent (13-8)

Breeze (7-13), Bind (13-8), and Ascent (13-8) XSET vs. Fnatic (Match 2): Pearl (13-8) and Fracture (13-11)

OpTic Gaming stands firm

OpTic Gaming played their first match in the Playoffs against Team Liquid. Both parties played phenomenally. While the latter took map one, the former chose not to allow Liquid to take a breath on maps two and three. OpTic Gaming snatched the win with a 2-1 scoreline, sending Team Liquid to the lower brackets.

Fnatic loses

Fnatic played against XSET in their first matchup in the Playoffs and were defeated 2-0. With this victory, the latter sent a clear message to all those who doubted them. XSET has claimed their spot in the upper bracket, while Fnatic will be joining Team Liquid in the lower one.

Liquid Scream goes big

In round 18 on Breeze, map one, TL Scream took out four players from OpTic Gaming and got his team to Match Point. He showcased his insane mechanical prowess, to which fans responded with screams at the VCT event.

OpTic yay secures a thrifty

In round 19 (eco) on Bind, map two, OpTic yay killed four Team Liquid players with his trusty Tour De Force, securing an otherwise impossible round in VCT Champions.

Liquid soulcas saves a crucial round

In round 8 on Bind, map two, TL soulcas managed to eliminate three players from OpTic, enabling a teammate to defuse the spike. Subsequently, he killed the last remaining enemy, dominating the round.

Fnatic Mistic scores his 4K

In round 17 on Pearl, map one, FNC Mistic managed to win his first duel, and his HP dropped to 31. He was still able to get the better of three XSET players, losing only 7 HP and thereby securing a crucial round for his team in VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

Fnatic Derke makes valiant effort

In round 8 on Fracture, map two, FNC Derke killed five enemies. With a Sage revive used in this round, the ace clutch slipped out of Derke's hands by just one player. This was a thrilling performance from the pro who took out one XSET player after another.

XSET Cryocells becomes one-man cannon

In round 11 on Fracture, map 2, XSET Cryo put a stop to the rampaging enemies trying to swarm B-Site. He took out three of them with his trusty Operator and killed the last enemy with his Headhunter and finesse.

Schedule for Day 11

FunPlus Pheonix vs. Leviatan (Match 1): Sunday, September 11 - 7:00 am PDT/4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST.

Sunday, September 11 - 7:00 am PDT/4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST. Team Liquid vs. Fnatic (Match 2): Sunday, September 11 - 10:00 am PDT/7:00 pm CEST/10:30 pm IST

Fans can watch the livestream of these VCT matches on Valorant's Official Twitch or YouTube channel on the mentioned dates.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh