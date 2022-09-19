VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul: Top 10 players with the highest Operator kills per match

The highly-anticipated year-end tournament, VCT Champions 2022, ended yesterday after LOUD showcased their superiority over OpTiC Gaming in a best-of-five grand final. It was a much-deserved win for the Brazillian-Argentine prodigy roster. Interestingly, none of the players from LOUD could carve a name in the hall of fame involving Operator kills.

One of the most feared weapons in Valorant, the Operator, is a potent sniper rifle featuring a steep learning curve. The weapon isn't as effective in close-range combat as an assault rifle but is extremely useful for securing first-blood kills in mid and long-range situations.

Here are ten players from VCT Champions 2022 who showcased perfection with the pricey sniper rifle.

10 best Operator players in VCT Champions 2022 based on their kills per match

10) Tacolilla (Leviatan)

Leviatan exited the tournament in the playoffs, having lost one upper round against LOUD and a lower round against FPX. However, Tacolilla's performance with the Operator showed up on the list. Tacolilla picked a total of 22 kills with the Operator in eight matches, which averages at 2.8 kills per match.

9) Dgzin (FURIA)

FURIA Esports made an unfortunate exit in the group stages after losing two consecutive series against DRX and Fnatic. FURIA's Dgzin, who mains Chamber, Jett, and Neon, managed to pick 14 kills with the Operator in five matches, which averages at 2.8 kills per match, just like Tacolilla.

8) Ardiis (FPX)

Ardiis is a Chamber/Jett Main for FunPlus Phoenix, one of the three EMEA teams to make it to the VCT Champions 2022 playoffs. His choice of Agents made it easier for him to wield the Operator. Ardiis secured 50 kills with the weapon in 16 matches, which averages 3.1 kills per match.

7) NagZet (KRÜ)

NagZet of KRÜ Esports mains the Sentinel class and has been seen playing Chamber, Killjoy, and Sage in the erstwhile VCT Champions 2022. Despite his team's early exit, NagZ ranks seventh on this list upon securing a higher Operator kills per match ratio of 3.3. He picked 23 kills with Operator in seven matches.

6) Derke (Fnatic)

Fnatic's Derke is one of the best Chamber players that fans know of. He is also known to be a perfectionist with the Operator. That said, he is ranked sixth on this list based on an Operator kills per match ratio of 3.5. He picked up 53 kills with the lethal sniper rifle in 15 matches.

5) Zmjjkk (EDward Gaming)

VCT Champions 2022 welcomed the first Chinese professional team in Valorant through the East Asia LCQ. EDward Gaming performed quite well for their first international tournament, even though they couldn't make it past the group stage.

Zmjjkk, the Chamber main for EDward Gaming, picked 24 thrilling one-shot skills with Operator in five matches, garnering an OP kills per match ratio of 4.8.

4) Yay (OpTiC)

OpTiC Gaming's Yay needs no introduction when it comes to the Operator and headshot kills. He has secured an astonishing 127 kills with the sniper rifle in 23 matches, but his Operator kills per match ratio of 5.5 isn't the best on this list. OpTiC Gaming secured the runners-up spot in VCT Champions 2022 after losing to LOUD.

3) Jamppi (Team Liquid)

Team Liquid couldn't impress fans in the playoffs and made an early exit from the tournament. Despite the premature departure, Jamppi managed to secure an impressive number of Operator kills during their stay in Istanbul.

He played Chamber on most of the maps but picked Sage for Bind. Nevertheless, he picked a total of 67 kills with the sniper rifle in 12 matches, averaging at 5.6 sniper kills per match.

2) Cryocells (XSET)

XSET proved many non-believers wrong with their unexpectedly good performances in VCT Champions 2022. However, they bid the tournament adieu after suffering two losses in the playoffs.

Cryocells, XSET's Chamber main, made the most of their time at the tournament, securing 77 Operator kills in 13 matches. His Operator kills per match ratio stands at 5.9.

1) Laz (ZETA Division)

An unexpected topper, Laz of ZETA Division, has the highest Operator kills per match ratio of 6.3 in VCT Champions 2022. ZETA made an early exit from the tournament after losing two matches in the group stage against LOUD. Despite a short run, Laz managed to garner 44 Operator kills in seven matches.

