VCT China 2024 Stage 2: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

VCT China 2024 Stage 2 is set to begin starting from June 15, 2024. After the conclusion of VCT Master Shanghai which was won by Gen.G Esports, the host country of the last international event will start its regional stage with 11 teams including Stage 1 playoff qualifiers like EDward Gaming, Dragon Ranger Gaming, and FunPlus Pheonix. The qualifiers from these Stage 2 matches will make it to VCT Champions 20234.

The Champions trophy is perhaps the greatest prize that any Valorant professional player can have. This calls for some of the most cut-throat competition fans have ever seen at VCT China 2024 Stage 2.

VCT China 2024 Stage 2: Format, teams, venue, and prize

pool

Format

The format of this stage will be similar to VCT China Stage 1 which EDward Gaming won as the team reigned as the top seed for Masters Shanghai. All the teams are divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega. The teams will fight against each other in their respective groups.

Trending

All the matches will have a BO3 format. The top three teams from both groups advance into the playoffs at VCT China 2024 Stage 2. Once in the playoffs, these teams will all battle against one another for the top three spots that will make it into Valorant Champions Seoul. Previously, EDward Gaming secured the top seed to make it directly to playoffs at VCT Masters Shanghai. The playoffs will first have a single-elimination bracket and then a double-elimination bracket.

Teams

Teams in VCT China 2024 Stage 2 (Image via X/@valesports_cn)

Mentioned below is a list of all the 11 teams that will compete against one another in both the Alpha and Omega groups at VCT China 2024 Stage 2.

Bilibili Gaming

EDward Gaming

Dragon Ranger Gaming

Nova Esports

Wolves Esports

All Gamers

FunPlus Phoenix

JD Gaming

TYLOO

Titan Esports Club

Trace Esports

Venue and prize pool

The prize pool for VCT China 2024 Stage 2 has not been publically announced yet. However, all the matches are set to take place at VCT CN Arena, Shanghai.

VCT China Stage 2: Playoffs Stage Schedule and Results

Knockout Round

July 16, 2024

Trace Esports vs All Gamers (2-0): Lotus (13-7); Sunset (13-10)

Lotus (13-7); Sunset (13-10) JD Gaming vs Bilbili Gaming (0-2): Sunset (9-13); Icebox (7-13)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

July 17, 2024

FunPlus Phoenix vs Trace Esports (0-2): Ascent (3-13); Haven (11-13)

Ascent (3-13); Haven (11-13) EDward Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming (2-1): Sunset (13-5); Bind (7-13); Lotus (13-10)

Upper Bracket Final

July 18, 2024

Trace Esports vs EDward Gaming (0-2): Sunset (2-13); Abyss (5-13)

Lower Bracket Semifinal

July 18, 2024

FunPlus Phoenix vs Bilibili Gaming (2-1): Ascent (13-3); Icebox (12-14); Lotus (13-10)

Lower Bracket Final

July 19, 2024

Trace Esports vs FunPlus Phoenix (2-3): Lotus (13-11); Ascent (13-8); Abyss (8-13); Bind (9-13); Haven (8-13)

Grand Final

July 20, 2024

EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix (3-2): Sunset (13-9); Abyss (8-13); Haven (13-7); Icebox (9-13); Bind (13-8)

VCT China Stage 2: Group Stage Schedule and Results

Week 1

Day 1 - June 15, 2024

Titan Esports Club vs JD Gaming (0-2) - Icebox (12-14); Lotus (11-13)

Day 2- June 16, 2024

All Gamers vs TYLOO (2-0): Sunset (13-10); Icebox (13-4)

Sunset (13-10); Icebox (13-4) Bilibili Gaming vs Wolves Esports (2-0): Sunset (13-5); Bind (13-7)

Week 2

Day 3- June 21, 2024

Dragon Ranger Gaming vs Nova Esports (1-2): Ascent (13-7); Lotus (12-14); Sunset (5-13)

Ascent (13-7); Lotus (12-14); Sunset (5-13) FunPlus Pheonix vs Trace Esports (1-2): Haven (13-5); Lotus (13-15); Sunset (6-13)

Day 4- June 22, 2024

Titan Esports Club vs All Gamers (0-2): Sunset (10-13); Icebox (6-13)

Sunset (10-13); Icebox (6-13) EDward Gaming vs Wolves Esports (1-2): Split (13-7); Bind (12-14); Icebox (7-13)

Day 5- June 23, 2024

TYLOO vs Trace Esports (1-2): Split (11-13); Sunset (13-7); Haven (4-13)

Split (11-13); Sunset (13-7); Haven (4-13) Nova Esports vs Bilibili Gaming (1-2): Split (16-14); Bind (9-13); Ascent (6-13)

Week 3

Day 6- June 26, 2024

JD Gaming vs FunPlus Pheonix (0-2): Sunset (8-13); Haven (12-14)

Day 7- June 27, 2024

EDward Gaming vs Dragon Ranger Gaming (0-2): Lotus (11-13); Haven (5-13)

Day 8- June 28, 2024

Nova Esports vs Wolves Esports (2-0): Icebox (14-12); Sunset (15-13)

Icebox (14-12); Sunset (15-13) JD Gaming vs Trace Esports (2-1): Bind (13-2); Sunset (8-13); Haven (13-6)

Day 9- June 29, 2024

Titan Esports Club vs TYLOO (1-2): Bind (11-13); Ascent (13-9); Icebox (9-13)

Bind (11-13); Ascent (13-9); Icebox (9-13) All Gamers vs FunPlus Pheonix (1-2): Sunset (11-13); Haven (13-8); Ascent (7-13)

Day 10- June 30, 2024

Bilibili Gaming vs Dragon Ranger Gaming (2-0): Lotus (13-11); Ascent (13-11)

Lotus (13-11); Ascent (13-11) EDward Gaming vs Nova Esports (2-0): Lotus (13-9); Bind (13-6)

Week 4

Day 11- July 3, 2024

All Gamers vs Trace Esports (0-2): Haven (6-13); Sunset (4-13)

Day 12- July 4, 2024

Titan Esports Club vs FunPlus Phoenix (2-0): Lotus (13-9); Sunset (13-6)

Day 13- July 5, 2024

TYLOO vs JD Gaming (0-2): Haven (1-13); Icebox (9-13)

Haven (1-13); Icebox (9-13) Dragon Ranger Gaming vs Wolves Esports (0-2): Icebox (7-13); Ascent (6-13)

Day 14- July 6, 2024

Trace Esports vs Titan Esports Club (2-1): Lotus (13-11); Bind (8-13); Haven (13-10)

Lotus (13-11); Bind (8-13); Haven (13-10) EDward Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming (0-2): Icebox (13-11); Haven (13-8)

Day 15- July 7, 2024

JD Gaming vs All Gamers (2-0): Haven (13-8); Icebox (13-3)

Haven (13-8); Icebox (13-3) TYLOO vs FunPlus Phoenix (2-1): Icebox (5-13); Haven (14-12); Ascent (13-4)

Also read: VCT Americas 2024 Stage 2: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

VCT China Stage 2: Group and overall standings

You can find the Group Alpha and Omega standings of the VCT China Stage 2 tournament along with the overall standings of the VCT 2024 China League down below:

Note: Teams that have qualified for the Playoffs Stage will have a (Q) next to its name while teams eliminated from Playoffs Stage contention will have an (E) next to its name.

Group Alpha Position Team Record Game wins Round wins Round Differential 1 Bilibili Gaming 3-1 6-3 111-91 +20 2 EDward Gaming

2-2 5-4 100-94 +6 3 Nova Esports 2-2 5-5 109-121 -12 4 Wolves Esports 2-2 4-5 97-100 -3 5 Dragon Ranger Gaming

1-3 3-6 91-102 -11

Group Omega Position Team Record Game wins Round wins Round Differential 1 JD Gaming

4-1 8-3 133-92 +41 2 Trace Esports

4-1

9-5 147-138 +9 3 FunPlus Phoenix

2-3

6-7 137-142 -5 4 All Gamers 2-3

5-6 104-116 -12 5 TYLOO 2-3

5-8 119-147 -28 5 Titan Esports Club

1-4 4-8

132-137 -5

VCT 2024 China Standings Position Team Record Game wins Round wins Round Differential 1 EDward Gaming (Q) 7-3 16-7 270-214 +56 2 FunPlus Phoenix (Q) 7-3 16-9

280-230 +50 3 Trace Esports (Q)

7-3 15-10 278-252 +26 4 JD Gaming (Q)

5-5 13-11 264-228 +36 5 Bilibili Gaming (Q)

5-5 12-12 249-257 -8 6 All Gamers (Q) 5-5 11-12 238-253 -15 7 Nova Esports (E)

4-6 11-14 261-287 -26 8 TYLOO (E) 4-6

11-15 256-287 -31 9 Wolves Esports (E) 4-6

9-14 234-265 -31 10 Dragon Ranger Gaming (E) 4-6

11-14 256-274 -18 11 Titan Esports Club (E)

3-7 9-16 245-284 -39

Where to watch VCT China 2024 Stage 2: Livestream details

VCT China 2024 Stage 2 will be live-streamed on all the official VCT China channels. Fans can watch them unfold live on both, YouTube as well as Twitch. These channels will broadcast the matches live simultaneously. Here are the links for both channels.

VCT China 2024 Stage 2 on YouTube: Watch Here

VCT China 2024 Stage 2 on Twitch: Watch Here

That concludes our foray into Stage 2 of VCT China 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback