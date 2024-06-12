VCT China 2024 Stage 2: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

VCT China 2024 Stage 2 is set to begin starting from June 15, 2024. After the conclusion of VCT Master Shanghai which was won by Gen.G Esports, the host country of the last international event will start its regional stage with 11 teams including Stage 1 playoff qualifiers like EDward Gaming, Dragon Ranger Gaming, and FunPlus Pheonix. The qualifiers from these Stage 2 matches will make it to VCT Champions 20234.
The Champions trophy is perhaps the greatest prize that any Valorant professional player can have. This calls for some of the most cut-throat competition fans have ever seen at VCT China 2024 Stage 2.
VCT China 2024 Stage 2: Format, teams, venue, and prize
pool
Format
The format of this stage will be similar to VCT China Stage 1 which EDward Gaming won as the team reigned as the top seed for Masters Shanghai. All the teams are divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega. The teams will fight against each other in their respective groups.
All the matches will have a BO3 format. The top three teams from both groups advance into the playoffs at VCT China 2024 Stage 2. Once in the playoffs, these teams will all battle against one another for the top three spots that will make it into Valorant Champions Seoul. Previously, EDward Gaming secured the top seed to make it directly to playoffs at VCT Masters Shanghai. The playoffs will first have a single-elimination bracket and then a double-elimination bracket.
Teams
Mentioned below is a list of all the 11 teams that will compete against one another in both the Alpha and Omega groups at VCT China 2024 Stage 2.
- Bilibili Gaming
- EDward Gaming
- Dragon Ranger Gaming
- Nova Esports
- Wolves Esports
- All Gamers
- FunPlus Phoenix
- JD Gaming
- TYLOO
- Titan Esports Club
- Trace Esports
Venue and prize pool
The prize pool for VCT China 2024 Stage 2 has not been publically announced yet. However, all the matches are set to take place at VCT CN Arena, Shanghai.
VCT China Stage 2: Playoffs Stage Schedule and Results
Knockout Round
July 16, 2024
- Trace Esports vs All Gamers (2-0): Lotus (13-7); Sunset (13-10)
- JD Gaming vs Bilbili Gaming (0-2): Sunset (9-13); Icebox (7-13)
Upper Bracket Semifinals
July 17, 2024
- FunPlus Phoenix vs Trace Esports (0-2): Ascent (3-13); Haven (11-13)
- EDward Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming (2-1): Sunset (13-5); Bind (7-13); Lotus (13-10)
Upper Bracket Final
July 18, 2024
- Trace Esports vs EDward Gaming (0-2): Sunset (2-13); Abyss (5-13)
Lower Bracket Semifinal
July 18, 2024
- FunPlus Phoenix vs Bilibili Gaming (2-1): Ascent (13-3); Icebox (12-14); Lotus (13-10)
Lower Bracket Final
July 19, 2024
- Trace Esports vs FunPlus Phoenix (2-3): Lotus (13-11); Ascent (13-8); Abyss (8-13); Bind (9-13); Haven (8-13)
Grand Final
July 20, 2024
- EDward Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix (3-2): Sunset (13-9); Abyss (8-13); Haven (13-7); Icebox (9-13); Bind (13-8)
VCT China Stage 2: Group Stage Schedule and Results
Week 1
Day 1 - June 15, 2024
- Titan Esports Club vs JD Gaming (0-2) - Icebox (12-14); Lotus (11-13)
Day 2- June 16, 2024
- All Gamers vs TYLOO (2-0): Sunset (13-10); Icebox (13-4)
- Bilibili Gaming vs Wolves Esports (2-0): Sunset (13-5); Bind (13-7)
Week 2
Day 3- June 21, 2024
- Dragon Ranger Gaming vs Nova Esports (1-2): Ascent (13-7); Lotus (12-14); Sunset (5-13)
- FunPlus Pheonix vs Trace Esports (1-2): Haven (13-5); Lotus (13-15); Sunset (6-13)
Day 4- June 22, 2024
- Titan Esports Club vs All Gamers (0-2): Sunset (10-13); Icebox (6-13)
- EDward Gaming vs Wolves Esports (1-2): Split (13-7); Bind (12-14); Icebox (7-13)
Day 5- June 23, 2024
- TYLOO vs Trace Esports (1-2): Split (11-13); Sunset (13-7); Haven (4-13)
- Nova Esports vs Bilibili Gaming (1-2): Split (16-14); Bind (9-13); Ascent (6-13)
Week 3
Day 6- June 26, 2024
- JD Gaming vs FunPlus Pheonix (0-2): Sunset (8-13); Haven (12-14)
Day 7- June 27, 2024
- EDward Gaming vs Dragon Ranger Gaming (0-2): Lotus (11-13); Haven (5-13)
Day 8- June 28, 2024
- Nova Esports vs Wolves Esports (2-0): Icebox (14-12); Sunset (15-13)
- JD Gaming vs Trace Esports (2-1): Bind (13-2); Sunset (8-13); Haven (13-6)
Day 9- June 29, 2024
- Titan Esports Club vs TYLOO (1-2): Bind (11-13); Ascent (13-9); Icebox (9-13)
- All Gamers vs FunPlus Pheonix (1-2): Sunset (11-13); Haven (13-8); Ascent (7-13)
Day 10- June 30, 2024
- Bilibili Gaming vs Dragon Ranger Gaming (2-0): Lotus (13-11); Ascent (13-11)
- EDward Gaming vs Nova Esports (2-0): Lotus (13-9); Bind (13-6)
Week 4
Day 11- July 3, 2024
- All Gamers vs Trace Esports (0-2): Haven (6-13); Sunset (4-13)
Day 12- July 4, 2024
- Titan Esports Club vs FunPlus Phoenix (2-0): Lotus (13-9); Sunset (13-6)
Day 13- July 5, 2024
- TYLOO vs JD Gaming (0-2): Haven (1-13); Icebox (9-13)
- Dragon Ranger Gaming vs Wolves Esports (0-2): Icebox (7-13); Ascent (6-13)
Day 14- July 6, 2024
- Trace Esports vs Titan Esports Club (2-1): Lotus (13-11); Bind (8-13); Haven (13-10)
- EDward Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming (0-2): Icebox (13-11); Haven (13-8)
Day 15- July 7, 2024
- JD Gaming vs All Gamers (2-0): Haven (13-8); Icebox (13-3)
- TYLOO vs FunPlus Phoenix (2-1): Icebox (5-13); Haven (14-12); Ascent (13-4)
Also read: VCT Americas 2024 Stage 2: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more
VCT China Stage 2: Group and overall standings
You can find the Group Alpha and Omega standings of the VCT China Stage 2 tournament along with the overall standings of the VCT 2024 China League down below:
Note: Teams that have qualified for the Playoffs Stage will have a (Q) next to its name while teams eliminated from Playoffs Stage contention will have an (E) next to its name.
Where to watch VCT China 2024 Stage 2: Livestream details
VCT China 2024 Stage 2 will be live-streamed on all the official VCT China channels. Fans can watch them unfold live on both, YouTube as well as Twitch. These channels will broadcast the matches live simultaneously. Here are the links for both channels.
- VCT China 2024 Stage 2 on YouTube: Watch Here
- VCT China 2024 Stage 2 on Twitch: Watch Here
That concludes our foray into Stage 2 of VCT China 2024.