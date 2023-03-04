VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Grand Final: Full match schedule, teams qualified, dates, and more

VCT LOCK//IN is finally on the verge of an exhilarating conclusion, with the grand final set between the two best-performing teams. Before that, Riot Games will also host an exciting appetizer match for fans, pitting two popular content creators and their teams in a friendly rivalry.

The tournament, which kicked off on February 13, 2023, began with 32 teams divided into two groups: Alpha and Omega. Each group of teams went through a series of matchups following a single-elimination format, with the goal of promoting two participants into the playoffs.

With the playoffs semi-finals ending yesterday, it’s now time to determine the ultimate winner of the tournament. The victorious team will earn an extra slot for their region in the Masters 2023 Tokyo event.

The next section of this article features all the details fans need to know regarding VCT LOCK//IN grand finals.

Everything you need to know about VCT LOCK//IN 2023 grand finals

Featuring four seeded teams, the playoffs stage began on March 2, 2023. The first semi-final witnessed LOUD’s win over DRX, while the second saw FNATIC overpower Natus Vincere (NAVI).

Following their impressive performance in VCT LOCK//IN so far, America’s LOUD and EMEA’s FNATIC will now face each other in the ultimate stage of the tournament. Both finalists showcased impressive valor throughout the cutthroat tournament, which is allegedly the largest esports contest in VCT history.

In addition to the grand finals match, LOCK//IN will host a showmatch featuring two teams led by popular content creators Tarik "tarik" Celik and Leonardo “frttt” Braz. Furthermore, Riot Games has made plans to introduce new Agent Gekko during the showmatch.

Match Schedule

The VCT LOCK//IN grand final and its introductory showmatch is set to happen on March 4, 2023. Here are the timings:

Team Tarik vs Team FRTTT: 9:00 am PST/2:00 pm BRT/7:00 pm CEST/10:30 pm IST/2:00 am JST

Fans can tune in to Valorant esports’ YouTube or Twitch channel to watch the game. They can also join their favorite streamer’s watch party for additional fun.

Teams and players

The showmatch will witness Team Tarik take on Team FRTTT in a friendly B01 match between popular content creators and esports players. Here are the lineups:

Team Tarik

Tarik "tarik" Celik

Celik Michaela "mimi" Lintrup

Lintrup Paula "Paula" Nobre

Nobre Daniel "SirMaza" Maza

Maza Mehmet "cNed" İpek

Team frtt

Leonardo "frttr" Braz

Braz Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar

Gangadhar Javier "vela" Velásquez

Velásquez Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Luna Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

The showmatch will be followed by the grand final matchup between FNATIC and LOUD. Here are the potential lineups of the two grand finalists:

Fnatic

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Sirmitev Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)

Howlett (IGL) Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Jannesson Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Khromov Emir "Alfajer" Beder

Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

LOUD

Erick "aspas" Santos

Santos Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Head Coach)

As mentioned before, Riot Games will unveil the trailer and first gameplay of Valorant’s Agent 22, Gekko, in VCT LOCK//IN’s grand final. Joining the esteemed group of Initiator Agents, Gekko is expected to be a Mexican like his relative Reyna, as per the teasers released so far.

Tune in to Valorant esports’ YouTube or Twitch channel at 9:00 am PST sharp to avoid missing out on the fun and games.

