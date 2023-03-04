Valorant leaks reveal new Agent Gekko's appearance

Valorant, the popular first-person shooter game, is set to receive a new addition to its roster of Agents in the form of Gekko. As the game's sixth episode continues to roll out, anticipation is growing around what this new Agent will bring, from their abilities to their overall appearance.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Gekko is its name. Unlike previous Agents, the official name was not found through data mining but rather hidden within the game files. While it's unclear what the name signifies, we know that Gekko is of Hispanic origin and likely hails from a warm region, such as South America.

Valorant leaker reveals Agent 22's look

Another aspect of Gekko that has piqued players' interest is their role as initiator-type Agent. This is somewhat unexpected, given that it's been a while since a new Duelist was added to the game. However, this also suggests that Gekko will have unique abilities to offer their team, especially when providing intel and controlling the battlefield.

While specific details about his abilities have yet to be revealed, there have been some tantalizing hints dropped by Riot Games. For instance, in a recent presentation, John Goscicki, a developer at Riot, suggested that Gekko will have an "eclectic way of dealing with situations." This likely means that his utility belt will contain some unconventional items that can be used to gain an advantage in combat.

Furthermore, Gekko's abilities involve "new ways to check corners, reveal locations, and plant the spike." The latter is particularly intriguing, as it suggests he may have a unique way of remotely planting the spike. It remains to be seen whether he can place the spike from a distance or have an easier time planting it while under pressure.

Regarding Gekko's appearance, Riot Games has been dropping hints and teasers over the past few weeks. These teasers include sketches and animations of various creatures that are believed to be associated with Gekko in some way. For instance, one teaser shows a small, lizard-like creature crawling across a leaf, while another shows a group of creatures that resemble frogs.

More recently, Riot Games released a teaser that features Gekko's voice for the first time. In the teaser, Gekko can be heard saying, "Let's light up this joint," further supporting the idea that Gekko is a fun-loving and laid-back character. It's also worth noting that the Agent's voice has a distinct Spanish accent, further reinforcing their Hispanic origins.

As for when Gekko will make their official debut, players don't have much longer to wait. The new character is set to launch next week as part of Episode 6, Act 2, and will be available to play in North America on March 7th, with players in Europe and Asia waiting an extra day.

Overall, Gekko is shaping up to be a unique and intriguing addition to Valorant's roster of Agents. Their unconventional approach to combat, fun-loving personality and distinct appearance make them a welcome addition to the game.

Players eagerly anticipate the chance to try out Gekko for themselves and see what new strategies and tactics they bring.

In addition to the details about Gekko's name, agent type, abilities, and release date, recent leaks have revealed more about the new Valorant agent's appearance.

According to the leak, Gekko is a green-haired hipster who resembles Eminem during his heyday. This unique appearance will set him apart from the other agents in the game and make him a fan favorite.

In addition to his green hair, Gekko is said to be sporting a few tattoos, which will add to his rebellious and edgy vibe. The tattoos have not been fully revealed, but fans are already speculating about what they could be. Some even suggest that the tattoos could relate to his abilities, showing how he operates in the game.

Valorant fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Agent 22, Gekko. While we don't know much about his abilities, recent leaks have provided intriguing clues about his appearance.

With his green hair, tattoos, and animal companions, Gekko will surely be a unique addition to ValorantValorant'sof agents. We'll haWe'll wait until next week to see him in action in Valorant, but in the meantime, fans are sure to be speculating about what he can do and how he will fit into the meta of Valorant gameplay.

