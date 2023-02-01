VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo 2023: Full list of on-air English broadcast talents for the event

The top 32 Valorant rosters from all over the world will be making their way to São Paulo, Brazil, in February 2023 to compete in the season's inaugural tournament, VCT LOCK//IN.

In addition to the 32 international teams, some of the most notable broadcast talents in VCT history will take to the big stage once again to provide commentary and analysis for millions of viewers as well as for a live audience of Valorant fans at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Riot Games reveals list of hosts, commentators, analysts, and observers for VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo 2023

The roster of broadcast talent for any esports event associated with Valorant usually consists of hosts, commentators, analysts, and observers.

The tournament hosts are in charge of connecting with their global audience, who are either live at the venue or on livestream. They're also paired with relaying important information and introducing various elements of each matchup to the viewers.

Casting and analysis also play a crucial role in keeping the audience entertained, whether for traditional sports like football and basketball or an esports title like Valorant.

In addition to the entertainment they provide the broad viewer base, the on-air commentators and analysts also educate the audience on the proceedings of the matchup. They often share fun facts or help the audience understand complex in-game terminology.

Observers are handed one of the most complicated tasks associated with esports broadcasting. Each matchup will have two sets of observers, one that controls each player's POV and one that captures the match from a cinematic camera angle. With a team of talented observers handling every match, the audience will never miss out on any incredible moments players create.

Here are all the on-air English broadcast talents that will attend Valorant LOCK//IN Sao Paulo 2023:

Hosts

Goldenboy (Alex Mendez)

Yinsu (Yinsu Collins)

Dash (James Patterson)

Analysts

Achilios (Seth King)

aEvilcat (Mimi Wermcrantz)

Commentators

Pansy (Lauren Scott)

hypoc (Michael Robins)

Tombizz (Tom Bissmire)

MitchMan (Mitch McBride)

Bren (Brennon Hook)

Sideshow (Josh Wilkinson)

Ballatw (Arten Esa)

EsportsDoug (Doug Cortez)

Observers

sapphiRe (Heather Garozzo)

Yehty (Nicholas Tesolin)

prius (David Kuntz)

Synga (Felix Regitz)

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 will be a one-time event featuring all 30 partnered Valorant teams and two invited teams from China. This international event will celebrate Valorant's monumental transition into its partnership era and is set to be the biggest-ever international event in VCT history.

All 32 teams will engage in a single-elimination bracket from February 13 to March 4 to bag a winner's cheque of $500K. Ultimately, the winner will be crowned the best tier-1 roster in the world ahead of the first-ever edition of the VCT franchise leagues.

In addition to the cash prize, the region represented by the winner of the 2023 LOCK//IN will receive an additional slot in the 2023 VCT Masters in Tokyo.

