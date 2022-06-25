XSET vs FaZe Clan: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers playoffs - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As we near the conclusion of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers playoffs, XSET will take on FaZe Clan in the tournament's Lower Final. The winner of the matchup will proceed to the Grand Finals and will be honored with the opportunity to represent North America at the Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Earlier in the playoffs, FaZe Clan continued their winstreak and thumped NRG Esports in a best-of-three matchup to qualify for the Lower Final. XSET joined them in the bracket after stopping OpTic Gaming in an Upper Final Bo5 encounter.

XSET vs FaZe Clan: Who will be the final team from NA to qualify for VCT Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen?

XSET and FaZe Clan are among a handful of North American organizations that have consistently put up top-tier performances at VCT events. Both teams, however, are yet to make it to their first ever international Valorant LAN event.

With the final Stage 2 Masters slot on the line, viewers can expect both teams to put on their best show and give their all to make it to Copenhagen. Fans of both teams are also excited to see the clash between the two NA giants for the first time in over a year.

Predictions

Both XSET and FaZe Clan made it to the Lower Finals after a remarkable run in the tournament's Group Stage and playoffs. After finishing in the Group Stage as the #1 seed of their group, XSET proceeded directly to the Upper Semifinals, providing themselves with a comfortable route to the finals.

So far in the Stage 2 NA Challengers, only 100 Thieves and OpTic Gaming have succeeded in defeating XSET. With a well-balanced roster and consistent performances from players like Cryocells and zekken, XSET appears to be prepared to take on FaZe Clan.

FaZe, with their impressive performance in the playoffs so far, look good ahead of the matchup. With a 3-match winstreak against some of NA's finest, FaZe Clan has incredible momentum leading to the match. Players like babybay and dicey have always stepped up for FaZe in times of need, and fans can expect the same for their upcoming matchup against XSET.

Having played their last match just a day ago, both teams will head into the Lower Final with equal amounts of preparation. XSET, however, played a tiresome 4-map entertainer against OpTic Gaming the previous day and may feel its effects in their best-of-five matchup against FaZe Clan.

Head-to-head

XSET and FaZe Clan, despite competing in the same regional circuit, have not faced off against each other in an official matchup since March 2021. Their most recent encounter was at the NA Stage 1 Masters in VCT 2021, where FaZe came out as the winners. Prior to that, they have only one match on record, when they competed in the lower brackets of the VCT 2021 NA Stage 1 Challengers 2.

Head to head and recent results of FaZe Clan and XSET (Image via VLR.gg)

Recent results

In the tournament's Group Stage, XSET finished top of their group with a 4-1 record, while FaZe qualified for the playoffs with a 3-2 run, finishing second in Group B.

XSET had a 3-2 record in their last 5 matches, with wins against 100 Thieves, The Guard and TSM. Their only two defeats in the tournament were to 100 Thieves in Week 3 of the Group Stage, and to OpTic Gaming in the Upper Final.

FaZe Clan currently have a 4-1 record in their previous 5 matches, with victories against teams like Evil Geniuses, Luminosity, 100 Thieves and NRG Esports. Their only recent defeat was to 100 Thieves in the Upper Bracket Round 1.

Potential lineups

XSET

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers live across VCT's official YouTube and Twitch handles. Official watch parties held in coordination with Riot Games will also feature on the aforementioned platforms, allowing viewers from all parts of the world to watch the game with their favorite content creators.

XSET will take on FaZe Clan in the Lower Final of VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers on June 26 at 01.30 AM IST/ June 25, 2022 at 01.00 PM PDT/ 04.00 PM EDT.

