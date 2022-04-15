VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-5 results: G2 Esports wins, Loud defeats Team Liquid, top 5 highlights, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs started last night and fans have once again enjoyed some intense and thrilling series on the fifth day of the competition.

As the competition reaches its second phase, fans have enjoyed more exciting matches and gameplay since yesterday. Some unpredictable results on Day-5 just added some cherries to the top of the ice.

Everything to know about the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-5

Two matches were played on the first day of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs: the first match was between G2 Esports and Zeta Division, while the other was between Loud and Team Liquid.

Match results

The very first day of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs was full of intense battles and unpredictable outcomes. Here are the results from both games last night:

G2 Esports vs Zeta Division (2-0): Split (13-7) and Bind (13-10) Loud vs Team Liquid (2-1): Icebox (13-10), Haven (3-13) and Ascent (13-10)

Top five highlights from Day 5

1) SugarZ3ro's Ace

It was the 19th round on Split and G2 Esports was on map-point. Zeta Division's SugarZ3ro took an Ace to hold the German side a few more times. His top-notch mechanical skills were key in that round.

2) G2 Hoody's 4K clutch

In their attack, G2 Hoody pulled off an excellent 4K clutch round for his team. The German side were in a disadvantageous position at the time and Hoody single-handedly kept his side in the game and pumped up his team with an amazing clutch.

3) Sacy's spraying down

Loud's Sacy showed the art of controlling recoil with his Vandal spray in the third round of Icebox. He took a 4K with just a single magazine spray and secured the first round for his team.

4) Loud's aspas mocking Scream

It was the sixth round in Haven and Loud was on the attack. The Brazilian side planted the Spike on A-site. Team Liquid tried to retake control of the site but lost four members, leaving Scream in a 1v4 situation with the Bladestorm activated.

He was able to eliminate two of them and was about to make a game of the tournament. However, he then faced aspas in a 1v1 battle and the Brazilian player used his Jett's Updraft ability to mock Scream with beautiful movements.

Finally, Scream was able to eliminate another member from Loud but ended up dying to aspas and lost the round after a valiant effort.

5) L1NK's 3K by holding corner

Checking all the corners is very important in an FPS game. Hence, it can cause serious damage. Team Liquid's L1Nk proved that in the first round of Ascent last night. L1NK held the angle at A-short and punished three from Loud as the Brazilian side missed to clear that corner.

Day - 6 schedule

Paper Rex vs DRX - Upper Bracket Round 1 - 15 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Upper Bracket Round 1 - 15 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) The Guard vs OpTic Gaming - Upper Bracket Round 1 - 15 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

All VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-6 matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

