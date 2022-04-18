VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 8 results: OpTic wins, Loud's dream run continues, best moments, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 8 was once again filled with surprises and unpredictable results. Fans also enjoyed some thrilling, exciting, and intense battles last night.

As the tournament approaches its final lap, all the teams and players are giving their best in every game. Hence, fans are getting action-packed top-notch entertainment every day.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Check out some of the best moments from Day 8! Brazil and North America lock-in their spots in the Top 4 at #VALORANTMasters Check out some of the best moments from Day 8! Brazil and North America lock-in their spots in the Top 4 at #VALORANTMastersCheck out some of the best moments from Day 8! https://t.co/ec1ucz1HaX

Everything to know about VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 8

Two best-of-three series were played last night at the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs: the first was between DRX and OpTic Gaming, while the second was between G2 Esports and Loud.

Match results

Fans enjoyed two back-to-back nail-biting matches last night. Here are the results:

DRX vs OpTic Gaming (1-2): Ascent (13-8), Icebox (11-13), and Split (13-15) G2 Esports vs Loud (0-2): Ascent (5-13) and Breeze (11-13)

Best Moments from Day 8

Here are some exciting moments from last night's VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik matches:

1) Stax's 4K:

DRX's Stax once again became the savior for his side, taking another 4K last night to clutch the round for his team. His crisp aim, composed gameplay and game sense helped him secure the round from a 1v4 situation.

2) Mako's quick 3K:

DRX started as the attacker in the first half. It was the fifth round of the match and the Korean side was trailing by a 3 to 1 scoreline. However, Mako took responsibility and eliminated 3 members of OpTic quickly to pull the round towards his team. It was a vital round for the side and established the platform for DRX to shine further.

3) DRX's thrifty win on Split:

Though DRX lost the match and the series last night after losing the last map on Split, the team tried their best until the final round. The Thrifty win in the 21st round of the match helped them hang on momentarily and take the game into Overtime.

4) Loud's strong presence on its map-pick:

Loud has been magnificent so far in the competition. The team secured another flawless win last night against another EMEA side. The Brazilian side showed how to conquer their own map-pick with a dominant performance on Ascent. The 17th round of the match had a glimpse of how good the team is with its strategies on Ascent.

5) AvovA's site holding:

Holding a site against all the odds is not a joke. Players need to deliver their best game to protect the site from enemies. G2 Esports's AvovA showed how to do it perfectly by taking down 3 in a split-second in the 4th round of Breeze.

Day 9 schedule

Two more teams will say go home tonight. Here is the schedule for VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 9:

DRX vs Zeta Division - Lower Bracket Round 2 - 18 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/ 22:30 IST)

- Lower Bracket Round 2 - 18 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/ 22:30 IST) G2 Esports vs Paper Rex - Lower Bracket Round 2 - 18 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

Both of these elimination matches of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 9 matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

Edited by R. Elahi