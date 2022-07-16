VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 6 highlights: DRX beats Leviatan and OpTic takes down XSET

Day 6 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen witnessed DRX's domination over Leviatan, while OpTic Gaming defeated XSET in the playoffs.

The second day of the playoffs saw intense competition among the teams to secure their Upper Bracket Semi-Final spots. Those who qualified from the Group Stage took down the top-seeded teams in the Playoffs.

XSET and Leviatan will now battle on the Lower Bracket to be in the tournament. DRX will next face OpTic in the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals.

Day 6 match results and highlights of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Match results

Below are the match results from the two Playoff games from the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 6:

Leviatan vs DRX: Ascent (13-6), Breeze (5-13), and Haven (11-13)

Ascent (13-6), Breeze (5-13), and Haven (11-13) XSET vs OpTic Gaming: Haven (7-13) and Bind (6-13)

Top five highlights

1) Leviatan's dominating start in Ascent

Leviatan started strong in Ascent, winning seven rounds in a row and ending the map with a 13-6 scoreline. The LATAM Valorant squad gave tough competition to DRX on the first map. It surprised many fans, but they lost momentum in the later maps, losing the series.

2) DRX's comeback on Breeze

After the first map loss, DRX came back stronger in Breeze by winning six rounds in a row. The Korean giants dominated the second map against Leviatan, finishing it with a 5-13 score.

3) DRX's smooth win in Haven

DRX continued its domination in Haven, finishing the 6th round smoothly with powerful attacking gameplay by BuZz, stax, and MaKo. These players made the round easier to win by rushing into the site and knocking the enemies down.

4) OpTic's FNS saves the round from ninja defuse

OpTic Gaming's FNS secured a round by knocking XSET BcJ down on time before fully defusing the spike. BcJ went ahead with a ninja defuse. However, FNS arrived on time and saved the round for the team.

5) OpTic's yay clutches in 1v2

OpTic yay clutched the round 12 in Bind with his excellent Chamber play. He took down Cryocells first, then went ahead with the spike plant. Soon after, he used his ultimate to knock down BcJ with a single headshot, clutching the round for OpTic Gaming.

Standings

Day 7 of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen concluded with DRX taking down Leviatan and two NA teams — XSET and OpTic Gaming — clashing in the Playoffs. OpTic Gaming defeated XSET, sending them to the Lower Brackets, where they will face Leviatan.

Schedule

Below is the schedule of the matches for the seventh day of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen:

Guild Esports vs FPX: Lower Bracket Round 1 - Saturday, July 16 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST

Lower Bracket Round 1 - Saturday, July 16 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST Leviatán vs XSET: Lower Bracket Round 1 - Saturday, July 16 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

The matches for VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 7 will be streamed live on the Valorant Champions Tour's official YouTube and Twitch channels on July 16, 2022, from 8:30 pm IST.

