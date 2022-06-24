NRG Esports vs FaZe Clan: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers playoffs - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details and more

NRG Esports will take on FaZe Clan in a Lower Round 3 matchup of VCT 2022 Stage 1 NA Challengers in their attempts to secure a spot in the tournament's Lower Finals. This lower bracket fixture will kick off on June 24, 2022, featuring a best-of-three series between the two teams.

After almost two months of exciting matchups, four teams remain in Stage 2 of VCT NA Challengers. While NRG will compete with FaZe for a spot in the Lower Finals, XSET will take on OpTic Gaming for a spot in the Grand Finals, with the loser of that matchup progressing to the Lower Finals to meet NRG or FaZe.

NRG Esports vs FaZe Clan: Who will qualify for the Lower Finals of VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers?

NRG Esports and FaZe Clan are renowned esports organizations that have been away from top-tier Valorant for quite some time now, with both teams failing to make it to any international VCT Masters events in the past.

Upon reaching the top 4 of the Stage 2 NA Challengers, however, one of the two teams has the opportunity to make it to the Grand Finals and secure a much-awaited slot at the VCT Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen. Being just two wins away from their goals, fans of both teams are very excited for this matchup.

Predictions

Both NRG Esports and FaZe Clan had an incredible run in the Group Stage of the tournament, with NRG finishing fourth in Group A and FaZe claiming second spot in Group B. While NRG entered the lower bracket of the playoffs directly due to their lower seeding, FaZe fell to the lower rounds after an early defeat to 100 Thieves.

After finalizing their roster with the addition of Ethan in April 2022, NRG Esports have a squad capable of taking on some of the top opposition from the NA region. Despite having a rough start to the tournament, NRG picked up pace in the second half of the Group Stage and even packed quite a punch early on in the playoffs.

NRG's roster has enjoyed a three-match win-streak and is expected to continue that by collecting a victory over FaZe Clan in the Lower Round 3 matchup. FaZe, however, have been in remarkable form and are willing to give their all to bag a much-anticipated spot in the upcoming Masters.

After witnessing several changes in recent months, FaZe Clan's Valorant roster has finally found its spark, as proven by their performance against some of North America's best teams earlier in VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers.

FaZe Clan defeated teams like Cloud9, Sentinels and 100 Thieves, all of whom have represented NA in international VCT events before. With a roster equipped with the firepower of players like babybay and dicey, FaZe Clan is ready to obliterate any opposition that stands in their way.

Head-to-head

In the two years of VCT, NRG Esports has played against FaZe Clan a total of three times, with FaZe emerging the winner in all of them. The initial two matches were during the First Strike: NA event in 2020, whereas their most recent encounter was at the VCT 2021 NA Stage 1 Challengers qualifying event.

NRG Esports and FaZe Clan are yet to meet in an official encounter with their current Valorant rosters. That being said, the upcoming matchup will be a feast for fans of both organizations.

Head to head and recent results of FaZe Clan and NRG Esports (Image via VLR.gg)

Recent results

In their past five matches, NRG has three wins and two losses. FaZe Clan, on the other hand, has four wins and only one loss to their name.

NRG defeated The Guard, Ghost Gaming and Evil Geniuses in their last five matchups, losing to 100 Thieves and Ghost Gaming. FaZe Clan managed to defeat Sentinels, Evil Geniuses, Luminosity Gaming and 100 Thieves earlier in the Stage 2 NA Challengers to reach Lower Round 3.

Potential lineups

NRG Esports

James " hazed " Cobb

" Cobb Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

FaZe Clan

Phat " supamen " Le

" Le Kevin " Poised " Ngo

" Ngo Jake " Poach " Brumleve

" Brumleve Quan " dicey " Tran

" Tran Andrej "babybay" Francisty

When and where to watch

Fans of North American Valorant can tune into VCT's official YouTube and Twitch channels to catch the Stage 2 NA Challengers action live. NRG Esports will take on FaZe Clan in the Lower Round 3 matchup on June 24 at 6.00 PM PDT/ 9.00 PM EDT/ June 25 at 6.30 AM IST.

Match timings are subject to change based on the outcome of XSET's clash against OpTic Gaming in the Upper Finals.

