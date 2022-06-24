XSET vs OpTic Gaming: VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers UB Final - Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final week of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs is set to start tonight. Fans will witness two back-to-back matches on the first day of the week.

With just four teams remaining in the event, each team is ready to give their all to secure a slot in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the first international Valorant LAN event in history with a live audience. The North American region has two slots in the event and the top two teams from the NA Stage 2 Challengers will represent their region at the Copenhagen Masters next month.

The first of those two teams will be decided today as XSET will go up against Reykjavik Masters' champion OpTic Gaming tonight to confirm their ticket to Denmark. The two teams will face each other in the Upper Bracket Final, and the winner will secure their slot in both the NA Stage 2 Challengers Grand Final and Copenhagen Masters. In contrast, the loser has to make it through in the Lower Bracket again.

XSET vs. OpTic Gaming: Who will qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen tonight?

XSET and OpTic Gaming are two of the most consistent teams in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers. The two teams will play a best-of-five series tonight to become the first team from the North American region to qualify for the Copenhagen Masters.

Prediction

It is quite tough to predict a single winner in this high-voltage game. Both teams have been in excellent form recently and are ready to carry that much-needed momentum by winning this game.

However, OpTic Gaming is slightly the favorite to win the series tonight, considering the amount of experience this team has in its squad. The team has represented the region internationally three times already and dreams of repeating it once again next month to defend their title. With players like Yay and Marved on the team and an IGL like FNS on their backs, it makes this team unstoppable in certain situations.

However, XSET has shown an improved performance this time compared to the VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers. The team has only lost one game in the event and is now one win away from representing the region on the international stage. The team will try to seal the deal tonight itself. With a concrete strategic approach, it will not be impossible to take down OpTic Gaming.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other eight times in the past, with OpTic Gaming winning six matches. XSET will surely try to improve its record by winning the match today.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently and have won four of their last five games in all competitions. XSET lost against 100 Thieves and OpTic Gaming has only lost against Evil Geniuses.

Potential lineup

XSET:

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

OpTic Gaming:

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor "Victor" Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Where to watch

Fans can enjoy the match between XSET and OpTic Gaming in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on June 24, 2022 from 3 pm CDT/1.30 am IST.

