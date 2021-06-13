VCT Stage 3 EMEA: Schedule, format, prize pool and more

VCT Stage 3 EMEA will begin on June 28th, 2021, and Riot Games has revealed the schedule, format, and prize pool for the tournament.

Just after VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik ended, Riot Games announced the next stage for the Valorant Champions Tour in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Up to 512 teams will be competing against each other in the opening qualifiers.

Here is everything you need to know about #VALORANTChallengers EMEA Stage 3. — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) June 11, 2021

The top 12 teams from all across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will be facing off against each other in the VCT Stage 3 EMEA Challengers playoffs. However, only four teams will qualify for the VCT Masters 3 Berlin, which will happen on September 2021.

Format and seeding for VCT Stage 3 EMEA

The top eight teams from the open qualifiers will advance to the closed qualifiers. These teams will have to face off against eight invited teams. Out of all the sixteen teams in the closed qualifiers, only eight will be going to Main Event 1.

This will include four teams from the EU, two teams each from the TR and CIS regions. The Main Event 1 will determine the top eight teams who will qualify to EMEA Challengers Playoffs.

In the Main Event 2 of VCT Stage 3 EMEA, four teams will play in the playoffs. This includes two teams from the EU, one team each from TR and CIS region

VCT Stage 3 EMEA format (Image via Riot Games)

This will make up a total of 12 teams who will qualify for the EMEA Challengers Playoffs. It includes six EU teams, three teams each from TR and CIS. All 12 EMEA teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket format. Only the top four will get a chance to go to VCT Masters 3 Berlin.

Schedule for VCT Stage 3 EMEA

The VCT Stage 3 EMEA Challenger is divided into three rounds. It has two rounds of open and closed qualifiers each and two main events. After that, the 12 teams qualify for EMEA Challengers Playoffs, which will take place for 10 days.

Here are all the details of the schedule for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA:

Open Qualifiers 1: June 28th to 30th

Closed Qualifiers 1: June 30th to July 2nd

Main Event 1:

Europe: July 7th to July 11th

TR: July 6th to July 10th

CIS: July 6th to July 10th

Open Qualifiers 2: July 10th to July 22nd

Closed Qualifiers 2: July 22nd to July 24th

Main Event 2

Europe: July 28th to August 1st

TR: July 27th to July 31th

CIS: July 27th to July 31th

VCT Stage 3 EMEA Challengers Playoffs: August 12th to August 22th

VCT Stage 3 EMEA prize pool distribution

Prizepool distribution

Main Event 1 and 2: EU/TR/CIS

First: EU - €15,000, TR - €8,000, CIS -€8,000

Second: EU - €10,000, TR - €5,000, CIS -€5,000

Third: EU - €6,000, TR - €3,000, CIS -€3,000

Fourth: EU - €4,000, TR - €2,000, CIS -€2,000

EMEA Challengers Playoffs

First: €32,500

Second: €15,500

Third: €10,000

Fourth: €7,500

Fifth: €4,500

Sixth: €4,500

Seventh: €2,500

Eighth: €2,500

Ninth: €1,500

Tenth: €1,500

Eleventh: €1,500

Twelveth: €1,500

Edited by suwaidfazal