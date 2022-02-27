Velocity Gaming vs Global Esports: Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Grand-Finals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Velocity Gaming and Global Esports are ready to meet each other once again at the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 Grand-finals today.

After putting in a dominating performance throughout the tournament, both teams made their way through to the Grand-finals. They already have a ticket to the APAC Split 1 Playoffs next month, which is already a part of Valorant Champions 2022.

Velocity Gaming and Global Esports was the Grand-finalist of the last year when the latter took away the crown after a thrilling encounter. Velocity Gaming will try to take its revenge this year while Global Esports is ready to retain its throne once again.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming



Join Us tomorrow and witness history in making 5 PM IST!

English-

Hindi-



#VCC 6 Hours of Valorant still you want more, Do we even need to say more on what was on display tonight by the best in South Asia?Join Us tomorrow and witness history in making 5 PM IST!English- youtu.be/fBWAUfpmeJw Hindi- youtu.be/xvp4MaObky0 #VCC 2022 #nodwingaming 6 Hours of Valorant still you want more, Do we even need to say more on what was on display tonight by the best in South Asia? Join Us tomorrow and witness history in making 5 PM IST!English- youtu.be/fBWAUfpmeJwHindi- youtu.be/xvp4MaObky0#VCC #VCC2022 #nodwingaming https://t.co/Vw6db46ZeV

Can Velocity Gaming take their revenge against arch-rival at Valorant Conquerors Championship this time?

The rivalry between Velocity Gaming and Global Esports has always been a treat to watch for South Asian Valorant fans. They will enjoy another Val-Classico today when they meet in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Grand-finals.

The two teams will face each other in a best-of-five series to become the best team in the South Asian region. Both of these teams will be competing for the lion-share of hooping $30,000 prize pool.

Prediction

Val-Classico has always been the center of attraction for fans. The rivalry has delivered several memorable moments in the past. Fans can expect some more in today's tie when these two sides meet each other to be the best Valorant team in the region.

However, Velocity Gaming is the favorite to win the series today judging by the current form and recent results. Global Esports has struggled recently against their fiercest rivals. Velocity Gaming had a double over their arch-rivals this VCC Playoffs.

They will try to maintain their record again today by making it a triple in a row. Whereas, Global Esports will surely try to change their fortunes on the final day by handing a surprise defeat against Velocity Gaming and retaining their crown.

Head-to-head results

Velocity Gaming are the clear winners of the head-to-head against Global Esports. In their 25 meetings in the past, the former has won 15 of them.

Recent results

Velocity Gaming have maintained a flawless run in their last five games in all competitions. Whereas, Global Esports has lost two of their last five games, both of them against Velocity Gaming.

Velocity Gaming and Global Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Velocity Gaming

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

"Vibhor" Vaid

Global Esports

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhiru p "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

When and where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the Grand-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on February 27 from 5 PM IST.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will be the champions of the VCC 2022? Velocity Gaming Global Esports 0 votes so far