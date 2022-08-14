Orangutan vs Enigma Gaming: Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8 Lower Final predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The TEC Challenger Series 8 will draw its curtains today with the Lower Bracket Finals and the subsequent Grand Finals. The Lower Finals will pit Orangutan against Enigma Gaming in a best-of-three series, with the result determining the second contender for the Grand Finals.

The ongoing, prestigious Valorant LAN tournament is offering four of India's best teams a chance to grab the title and some exciting cash prizes. The TEC Challenger Series 8 features a total prize pool of INR 15 lakhs and a separate cheque for the MVP.

After a competitive group stage where a total of eight teams competed, four sides managed to garner slots at the main event. The next stage started on April 12, with Orangutan and Velocity Gaming emerging victorious in the Upper Semifinals. On the other hand, Revenant Esports and Enigma Gaming were pushed to the Lower Bracket.

That said, Enigma Gaming defeated Revenant Esports in the Lower Semifinals yesterday. Meanwhile, Velocity Gaming defeated Orangutan in the Upper Finals, condemning the latter to the Lower Bracket.

Today, Enigma Gaming and Orangutan will clash for a chance to enter the Grand Finals against Velocity Gaming.

Enigma Gaming vs Orangutan: Who will win the Lower Finals in TEC Challenger Series 8?

Enigma Gaming has showcased tremendous form in previous tournaments, cementing their prowess. That said, Orangutan is expected to put up a difficult fight.

While Enigma Gaming's Valorant roster was formed back in 2021, Orangutan entered the scene quite recently. Moreover, the latter is India's first team to feature players from various regions in Asia. Their diversity may give them a slight edge in terms of experience.

Predictions

Enigma Gaming may have an advantage in this matchup, considering their experience in the Indian Valorant esports scene. However, Orangutan will definitely not let their opponents take it easy.

Both teams have displayed impeccable strategic nous in offense and defense in previous matches.

Head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other twice, with one being in the TEC Challenger's Upper Bracket Semifinals. The other clash was in the Skyesports Champions Series, a prestigious tournament that gave Enigma Gaming and Global Esports a chance at the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

While Enigma Gaming defeated Orangutan in the Skyesports Champions Series' Upper Bracket Finals back in June, the tables were turned in the recent TEC Upper Bracket Semifinals on August 12.

Head-to-head comparison between Enigma Gaming and Orangutan (Image via Vlr.gg)

Recent results

Considering the recent results, the odds are slightly in favor of Orangutan, as they defeated Enigma just a day ago and pushed them to the lower bracket in the TEC Challengers Series 8 main event. Moreover, the former side have been consistent throughout the tournament.

Recent results (Image via Vlr.gg)

Enigma, on the other hand, defeated Revenant Esports in the Lower Semifinals yesterday and retained their place int the competition. Apart from the main event, both teams did well in the group stages. However, Orangutan's performance in the TEC Challenger Series 8 has been much more impressive.

Potential lineups

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose

Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar

Tejas “Rexy” Kotian

Rishi “RvK” Vijayakumar

Akram “rawfiul” Virani

Orangutan

Arsyad “aduka” Sazali

Vibhor “Vibhor” Vaid

Garvit “Ember” Nehra

Jon “tesseract” Piga

Mustafa “shooterR” Kamal

Where to watch

Valorant fans in India and beyond can watch their favorite teams compete for a last chance at the TEC Challenger Series 8 Grand Finals. All proceedings will be livestreamed on The Esports Club's YouTube channel, with the Lower Finals expected to start at 10:00 AM IST.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul