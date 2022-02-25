Velocity Gaming vs Team Exploit: Valorant Conquerors Championship Upper Semi-finals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details and more

Velocity Gaming and Team Exploit will face each other in the Upper Semi-finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship to confirm the top three slots in the competition. Tomorrow, the two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series.

Fans are eagerly waiting to enjoy another India-Pakistan rivalry in Valorant. The winner will proceed into the Upper Finals, whereas the loser will try their luck in the Lower Bracket.

Velocity Gaming and Team Exploit: Who will be the first team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Upper Final?

Velocity Gaming and Team Exploit are two of the most consistent teams in the South Asian region. The match between the two sides is expected to be a thriller one.

Prediction

Velocity Gaming is undoubtedly the favorite to win the series tomorrow, judging by the past results and current form. After having a tough start to Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1, the team returned stronger and delivered some dominating performances in the last few games.

Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das' aggressive playstyle, Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant's calmness in clutch moments, and Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma's in-game leadership can be the critical factors in Velocity Gaming's success once again tomorrow.

However, Team Exploit also has some exciting talents in their squad. With players like Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal, Abdul Haseeb "HSB" Khan, and Abdul Sami "K1Ng" Khero in the team, the Pakistani side, too, can pull off a miracle tomorrow.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other thrice in the past, and Velocity Gaming currently has a 2-1 lead against the Pakistani team.

Recent Results

Velocity Gaming has maintained a flawless run in their last five games in all competitions, whereas Team Exploit has won four in their previous five matches.

Velocity Gaming and Team Exploit recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineups

Velocity Gaming:

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

"Vibhor" Vaid

Team Exploit:

Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal

Abdul Haseeb "HSB" Khan

Abdul Sami "K1Ng" Khero

Muhammad "soulM8" Usman

SH4KA

Livestream Details

The match between Velocity Gaming and Team Exploit in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Upper Semi-finals will go live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on February 25 from 4:30 PM IST.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha

