Velocity Gaming vs Team Exploit: Valorant Conquerors Championship Upper Semi-finals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details and more

Velocity Gaming and Team Exploit will face each other in the Upper Semi-finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship to confirm the top three slots in the competition. Tomorrow, the two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series.
Fans are eagerly waiting to enjoy another India-Pakistan rivalry in Valorant. The winner will proceed into the Upper Finals, whereas the loser will try their luck in the Lower Bracket.
Velocity Gaming and Team Exploit: Who will be the first team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Upper Final?
Velocity Gaming and Team Exploit are two of the most consistent teams in the South Asian region. The match between the two sides is expected to be a thriller one.
Prediction
Velocity Gaming is undoubtedly the favorite to win the series tomorrow, judging by the past results and current form. After having a tough start to Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1, the team returned stronger and delivered some dominating performances in the last few games.
Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das' aggressive playstyle, Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant's calmness in clutch moments, and Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma's in-game leadership can be the critical factors in Velocity Gaming's success once again tomorrow.
However, Team Exploit also has some exciting talents in their squad. With players like Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal, Abdul Haseeb "HSB" Khan, and Abdul Sami "K1Ng" Khero in the team, the Pakistani side, too, can pull off a miracle tomorrow.
Head-to-head
The two teams have faced each other thrice in the past, and Velocity Gaming currently has a 2-1 lead against the Pakistani team.
Recent Results
Velocity Gaming has maintained a flawless run in their last five games in all competitions, whereas Team Exploit has won four in their previous five matches.
Potential Lineups
Velocity Gaming:
- Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma
- Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das
- Sagnik "Hellff" Roy
- Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant
- "Vibhor" Vaid
Team Exploit:
- Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal
- Abdul Haseeb "HSB" Khan
- Abdul Sami "K1Ng" Khero
- Muhammad "soulM8" Usman
- SH4KA
Livestream Details
The match between Velocity Gaming and Team Exploit in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Upper Semi-finals will go live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on February 25 from 4:30 PM IST.
Q. Who will win the match?
Velocity Gaming
Team Exploit