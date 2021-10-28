Version1 vs Cloud9 Blue Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier is set to resume tonight after it was paused and postponed after several players tested positive for Covid-19.

The tournament will restart with the match between Version1 and Cloud9 Blue in Upper Brackets. The one winning the game will move to the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals, and the loser needs to battle in the Lower Bracket to be in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier.

Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers:

Version1 vs Cloud9 Blue

A total of eight in North America will be battling for the last spot at the Valorant Champions 2021, happening in Berlin. Version1 vs Cloud9 Blue will be one of the matches to watch out for in Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier.

Predictions

Both Version1 and Cloud9 Blue have given tough competition to others in the previous tournaments. Considering the last matches between the two teams, Version 1 has better chances of winning.

However, taking a look at their performance in the recent matches, Cloud9 Blue has outperformed, which can also raise their chances of winning. It will be interesting to see which team turns out to be the winner in the end.

Cloud9 Blue and Version1 head to head and recent match details (Image via VLR.gg)

Head-to-Head

Version1 and Cloud9 Blue have encountered only thrice previously. Version1 defeated twice in the Valorant Champions Tour Series 2 Challengers 1 and 2, whereas Cloud9 Blue once won the NSG March Monthly match against them.

Recent Matches

When Version 1 pulled off only one win out of five wins, Cloud9 Blue won all five of the recent games.

Livestream

Fans can watch the match on official YouTube and Twitch's Valorant Champions Tour channel. The game is scheduled for October 29 and starts at 3.30 AM IST.

Rosters of Version1 and Cloud9 Blue for Valorant NA LCQ 2021

Version1

Loic “effys” Sauvageau

Erik “penny” Penny

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro

Maxim “wippie” Shepelev

Chad “Oderus” Miller

Cloud9 Blue

Mitch “mitch” Semago

Nathan “leaf” Orf

Michael “poiz” Possis

Son “xeta” Seon-ho

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach

Anthony “vanity” Malaspina

