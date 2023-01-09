Viper vs Harbor in Valorant: Which Controller is better on Ascent? (2023)

Valorant's Controller meta currently houses five Agents, allowing players to work around different visual cover types or create unique strategies to counter them. Although Riot Games' tactical shooter doesn't restrict the usage of different Agents, players often select a Controller based on the general playstyle of a particular map.

Ascent is an intricate Valorant map with a critical mid-section that requires attention on both offense and defense. A Controller becomes a must on the two-site map to stop an aggressive push, take easy control of sites, and win post-plant situations.

Presently, the most popular Controller Agents in Valorant include Viper, Omen, and Brimstone. While both Astra and Harbor feature a few limitations in their utility kits, they can be excellent options for certain maps and team compositions.

When it comes to a comparison between Viper and Harbor on the Ascent map, making a choice can be challenging. Read on to know which Agent to pick on the iconic Valorant map and how to fully utilize that Agent's potential.

Which Controller Agent is more suitable to Valorant's Ascent: Viper or Harbor?

Viper and Harbor have a fairly similar signature ability that can easily divide a site and allow players to invade. However, their basic and ultimate abilities are pretty exclusive. Viper's kit lets her fit into the "ideal smoker" picture, while Harbor is more of a space hunter.

On Ascent, players often find themselves 'faking' a site and then swiftly rotating to the other. Sadly, Viper's Toxin Screen isn't flexible enough to cater to such strategies. Moreover, her Poison Cloud is dependent on line-ups in most cases.

Even if Snake Bite line-ups and Viper's Pit are powerful on every map, they aren't worth it when half of her kit is inflexible. As a result, players generally steer clear of Viper on Valorant's Ascent map.

Harbor, on the other hand, has a flexible High Tide cover that recharges every 40 seconds, allowing him and his teammates to fake and rotate easily. Although his basic abilities, Cascade and Cove, are limited, they can still help his team easily enter sites and plant the spike without taking damage. His Ultimate is incredibly useful and allows him to pinpoint a hidden enemy's location, giving him the advantage of an Initiator Agent.

Unfortunately, Harbor's kit isn't strong enough to block an aggressive push on defense, which is a major disadvantage that players must remember when picking the water-bending Agent.

Gamers generally stick to picking a Controller Agent depending on the maps they're assigned to. On Ascent, the usual meta sides with Astra and Omen, while some players may pick Brimstone as well.

Astra can fake her smokes and offers strong post-plant abilities with her Nebula Pulse and Gravity Well. Omen's Dark Cover recharges quickly and offers flexible smokes on critical choke points. Although Brimstone is relatively weak on Ascent, he can still drop effective Sky Smokes to seal off chokepoints and significantly help an aggressive team with his Stim Beacon and Incendiary abilities.

Viper is a rare pick on Ascent, while Harbor is yet to conquer a meta of his own. Players may be better off opting for flexible walls instead of traditional smokes to control the map and its features. In that case, players will most likely benefit from picking Harbor over Viper on Valorant's Ascent map.

