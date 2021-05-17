Vision Strikers captain and IGL, Glow, retires from competitive Valorant

The oldest player in the Vision Strikers line-up and veteran captain Kim “glow” Min-soo has retired from professional Valorant.

Kim “glow” Min-soo has been the driving force behind the Vison Strikers roster and was one of the reasons why the team was able to achieve the longest winning streak in esports history.

With 102 consecutive wins, Vision Strikers were the most dominant Valorant roster in Korea. It was quite disheartening to see them not make it to the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, which is all set to take place in a couple of weeks.

Perhaps this is why Glow decided to step down from the primary line-up and make way for fresher and younger blood.

In a recent tweet, the Vision Strikers announced the departure of Glow from the Valorant line-up. They wrote:

Valorant IGL Glow had over 10 years in competitive esports

Glow is one of the oldest and most successful esports personalities in South Korea. At 33 years of age, he helped a team of young players become one of the best rosters in the region.

In the announcement video, Glow clarified that he decided to retire after considering his age and that he wants to put the team’s success before everything else. He also felt “that this is the right time" for him to retire, adding that he has already reached his limit as an esports player.

Glow’s first competitive debut dates all the way back to July 2008, according to Liquipedia, where he played a Counter-Strike event for the team Lunatic-Hai.

He then dedicated his time to playing CS: GO for team MVP, where he spent almost the entirety of his professional career.

This is Vision Strikers' first Valorant roster change in 11 months, and the team will be looking to bounce back to winning ways in the next major tournament.

The following players make up the current Vision Strikers Valorant roster:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min (구상민)

Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Head Coach)

Kwon "Argency" Soon-woo (Coach)