VLT Asteria lost their first game in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite against Nigma Galaxy Female

Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite finally starts today. VLT Asteria faced Nigma Galaxy Female in the inaugural match of the campaign. However, the Indian side lost their first game against their opposition from the Philippines and dropped down to the lower bracket.

Nigma Galaxy Female won the game with a 2-0 scoreline in the best-of-three series against VLT Asteria and kick-started their journey in the tournament.

VLT Asteria will now try their luck in the Lower Bracket of the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite:

VLT Asteria qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers FSL Elite after finishing second in the FSL Wildcard Playoffs. On the other hand, Nigma Galaxy Female qualified for the main event as the second seed from the SEA FSL Circuit Points Leaderboard.

The two sides locked horns in the inaugural match of the tournament in a best-of-three series, with Nigma Galaxy Female dominating the match from the start. The first match was played on the map of Ascent. The map was picked up by Nigma Galaxy Female, and VLT Asteria decided to start as defender. Nigma Galaxy Female outclassed the Indian side, secured a 13-6 victory and took the lead in the series by winning the first map.

The second map was decided by VLT Asteria, and they chose to play on Icebox. However, they failed to perform their best in the second map as well. Nigma Galaxy Female took the opportunity and thrashed the team, defeating them with a 13-1 scoreline.

Nigma Galaxy Female also took the series in their favor with this win and qualified for the Upper Semifinals where they will face Mad Army to go further up in the competition.

Meanwhile, VLT Asteria will now have to try their luck in the Lower Bracket to keep their FSL Elite dream alive. They will face BIG Scythe in their next game in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite.

