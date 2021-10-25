VLT Asteria vs Renatus White Valorant Championship Tour Game Changers FSL Elite: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite is currently underway, and teams are picking up their momentum to be the best in the region.

After a slow start to the SEA FSL Elite, VLT Asteria has come back stronger in their very next game. Meanwhile, Renatus White lost their tie against Alter Ego Celeste yesterday and drops down to the Lower Bracket. Now, they are ready to face each other to keep their dreams alive in this tournament.

VLT Asteria vs Renatus White: Who will be victorious in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers FSL Elite?

VLT Asteria lost their first game of the campaign and dropped to Lower-Bracket. At the same time, Renatus White lost their Upper Bracket Semi-Final tie and settled down to Lower-Bracket. VLT Asteria will go up against Renatus White on October 30 for a chance to stay in the competition.

Prediction

Both teams have a fair share of a chance of winning the match next Saturday. After losing their first game in the FSL Elite, both teams have polished their mistakes and came back stronger.

With the players like Akanksha "Muffinloop" Sukhramani, Saloni "Meow16K" Pawar in the team, VLT Asteria can surprise any team in the competition. However, the team sometimes lacks the consistency they need.

Meanwhile, Renatus White also has some firepower in their squad with Abigail "Kohaibi" Kong and Kellyn "Kaephrodite" Sim. However, after the loss against Alter Ego Celeste, the Singaporean side needs to discover their mistakes ahead of the tie against VLT Asteria.

Recent matchup details

VLT Asteria have won three out of their last five games in all competitions, while Renatus White has won only two out of their previous five games.

Head-to-head

Both teams will go up against each other for the first time in an official tournament on October 30. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead in the head-to-head after the match.

VLT Asteria and Renatus Whitehead-to-head and recent match details (Image via VLR.gg)

Livestream details

Fans can enjoy the match between VLT Asteria and Renatus White in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels. It will be broadcast live at 8.30 AM IST on October 30.

