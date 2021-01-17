Vodafone Giants finalize their official Valorant roster

Image via Riot Games

Valorant roster of The European Vodafone Giants has finally been completed ahead of the Champions Tour.

There was a lot of speculation about the organization's entry into the Valorant professional scene. Many thought that Johan “Meddo” Lundborg and David “Davidp” Prins could be the final two additions to round out the roster.

However, the European Valorant fans were only half accurate as Meddo joined the team and Davidp did not.

Vodafone Giants have revealed their Valorant roster in a recent tweet, and their line-up consists of the following:

Johan "Meddo" Renbjörk

Vincent "Happy" Cervoni

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius

Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov.

Vodafone Giants finalize their Valorant roster.

Meddo’s addition to the side is significant. He might turn out to be one of the reasons behind Giants’ success in the coming months.

He had last played for FunPlus Phoenix and helped his former squad gain a 3rd-4th place finish during First Strike Europe after losing to SUMN FC.

Surprisingly though, FPX decided to let him go from their Valorant roster. He seems to have landed right on the lap of Vodafone Giants.

Joining Meddo in the line-up will be Happy, hoody, Boo, and pipsoN from the ex-Prodigy roster.

Happy is a veteran when it comes to competitive first-person shooter games. He has been a legendary CS: GO player boasting an impressive run with both EnVyUs and Team Vitality.

PipsoN was a CS: GO coach, while hoody is well known in the CS: GO fan base for his time with HAVU Gaming.

The Vodafone Giants roster has a lot of Counter-Strike experience. With Meddo’s shotcalling and in-game leadership, the squad might turn out to be one of the best Valorant rosters in the region.