  "We cooked with the water gloves": Valorant community reacts to new SplashX bundle 

“We cooked with the water gloves”: Valorant community reacts to new SplashX bundle 

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 30, 2025 23:20 GMT
&ldquo;we cooked with the water gloves&rdquo; Valorant community reacts to new SplashX bundle
Valorant community reacts to new SplashX bundle on X (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant patch 11.02 was released on July 29, 2025, and Riot Games had teased the brand-new SplashX bundle ahead of it. As the name suggests, the new bundle has a water-based theme, much akin to the previously released Neptune collection. However, this time around, it looks like the animations are being taken to the next level. The official Valorant X page revealed the bundle on the same day as the patch release, and the community had many thoughts about it.

A player going by @rndmvlr on X particularly loved the new melee, which takes the shape of two watery boxing gloves in the players' hands:

"we cooked with the water gloves"
The bundle currently does not have a release date, but it is expected to arrive in the store between July 29 and August 7, 2025. After seeing the animations, @mangubutt expressed how difficult it is for them to control themselves from buying new Valorant skins:

"I HATE YALL... cuz i tell myself NO everytime and you come out with cool sh*t like this"

Another player, @RyanPallman, connected the collection's name and design to the BlastX bundle, which featured a similar visual aesthetic. While BlastX was more of a toy-gun-style collection, BlastX is a water-gun-style bundle:

"This brings me so much joy. BlastX is the one bundle I regret not purchasing the full set of (I only bought two of them during the release thinking I might like the next set, but BlastX ended up being one of my favorites.)"

On the other side, @Defenseholic stated that they'd prefer getting a new Elderflame collection instead. The Valorant player believed that Neptune was a superior water-based collection and did not show much excitement for the SplashX bundle:

"I'd take Elderflame Phantom over this bs. Neptune Vandal >"

Finally, @drfranko_1007 showed their disdain for the effort that went into the collection. The player believed that the bundle would be expensive and flamed Riot Games for not focusing on new game modes or store improvements instead.

Valorant patch 11.02 and the SplashX bundle

SplashX bundle revealed with new Flex (Image via Riot Games)
SplashX bundle revealed with new Flex (Image via Riot Games)

The SplashX bundle will be released during Valorant's patch 11.02. The collection seemingly only has two guns and a melee item. Apart from that, it also has a new Shark Flex and a Gunbuddy. The weapons included in the bundle are:

  • SplashX Vandal
  • SplashX Operator
  • SplashX Melee

The price of the bundle has not been revealed, but it will likely be on the more expensive side. That being said, it will be the first premium collection in Valorant patch 11.02 (which marks the game's shift to Unreal Engine 5). The new patch fixed some bugs and also shadow-buffed Chamber to increase his effectiveness as a Sentinel.

Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

