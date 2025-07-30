Chamber shadow buffed in Valorant Patch 11.02

Chamber has been shadow buffed in the Valorant Patch 11.02. The Agent has been a dormant Sentinel since he was nerfed heavily, especially in patch 5.12. In that patch, his Trademark had received a range restriction. However, in patch 11.02, released on July 29, 2025, this has been removed completely.So, the Trademark will work even if Chamber is miles away from it.Chamber shadow buffed in Valorant Patch 11.02Chamber was secretly buffed in Valorant on July 29, 2025, and can now freely move away from his Trademark after placing it down. Earlier, the Trademark had a range limit of 50 meters.So, if Chamber was outside this limit, the ability would become inactive. So, if you're watching A Site flank on Icebox and suddenly have to go B Main, you may just lose your Trademark. Now, you can watch flank from anywhere on the map.The Trademark now has no range. This global presence means Chamber can now realistically catch up with other Sentiels. You can now play on A Site on Haven while your trip watches B Main or even C Main. In fact, professional players currently competing at VCT Americas Stage 2 in various regions are already using the Agent on large maps such as Corrode and Lotus.Notably, players like Cryocells, BABYBAY, and Derrek, have tested Chamber out. Valorant Patch 11.02 did not mention any major Agent changes apart from bug fixes for several characters, such as Killjoy, Astra, as well as Yoru.However, the Chamber buff was not mentioned in the patch notes. This shadow buff was discovered by players as they started playing the game, now that Valorant has shifted to Unreal Engine 5.Read more Valorant-related articles from Sportskeeda:Valorant Patch 11.02 size: All you need to knowIs there Valorant Patch 11.01?Valorant Agent tier list for Patch 11.02 (July 2025)