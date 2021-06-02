“We are preparing to expand the franchise,” say developers as Valorant mobile gets announced

Riot Games announced that their tactical shooter, Valorant, is coming to mobile devices.

Since its release, Valorant has seen a huge influx of players from around the world. With its growing player base and popularity, the developers made the decision to present it to the mobile gaming community too.

With the game requiring fairly low specs, fans of this popular game have been clamoring for a possible mobile port. Last month, the alleged port of Valorant was said to be available for pre-registration on TapTap. While it remained a rumor back then, Riot has finally confirmed that a mobile port is on its way, according to The Verge.

Riot adds that Valorant currently averages 14m monthly players

Riot is also "preparing to expand the franchise in order to bring Valorant to more players around the world"

With the growth of mobile gaming in the esports market, Riot chose to give fans a treat by porting their beloved game for mobile devices. According to recent news coverage by The Verge, the developers have announced that the mobile port of Valorant is well on its way. No additional information is given about how the game is going to differ from its PC counterpart or when it is going to be released, apart from the fact that it will simply be called Valorant Mobile.

With immense growth since last year, Valorant has pulled off a monthly average of 14 million players. And its recent Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Finals in Iceland saw more than 1 million concurrent viewers.

Since the release of PUBG Mobile, developers around the world have seen immense growth in the mobile gaming section of esports. Riot made a recent mobile port of their all-time favorite MOBA title, League of Legends, called Wild Rift. Hence, this sudden news of the porting of Valorant does not come off as that much of a surprise.

While Valorant Mobile has been finalized, the developers seem to be looking to broaden their horizons when it comes to Valorant. In their latest conference, when asked about what their plans are for Valorant in the future, the developers said:

We are preparing to expand the franchise in order to bring Valorant to more players around the world.

While this may refer to only bringing out Valorant Mobile, there may be a chance that the developers are working on expanding Valorant into something more in the coming future.

