What is default planting in Valorant?

Valorant is a very strategy-oriented game and the characters, who are also known as Agents, have their own unique abilities. These can be used to align with the tactics deployed on the map in order to obtain optimum success rates. Moreover, since it's a strategic game, there are a lot of terminologies that players tend to use while playing.

Default planting is one such technique that is used in Valorant. Professional players usually use this technique to easily defend the spike after it's been planted, as the default plant site can usually be covered from multiple angles.

Moreover, defenders are usually completely exposed on one side at the default plant site, making it slightly risky to defuse the spike.

Default planting in Valorant refers to the strategy of going for the most often used site

For those who are new to the game, a default plant spot is where the spike is planted by most players. This location usually offers the most amount of cover on the site. Moreover, defending the spike that has already been planted is comparatively easy as the the attackers can set up traps to deter defusal.

As mentioned before, every map in Valorant has at least two sites where the spike can be planted. The default plant location on each map is usually right in the center of these spots. Knowing the default plant site on all the maps in Valorant can come in handy when playing with newer players or those who aren't familiar with the callouts used on a map.

To help understand the role that spikes play, here's a quick rundown of the main objectives in Valorant. Each team is made up of five players, who choose one Agent. No character can be picked twice on the same team, and the match begins once all players have made their choice.

Before the rounds begin, one team takes on the role of the attackers. They have two basic objectives:

Eliminate all the agents from the opposing team.

Plant the spike at one of the two sites on the map, and defend it till it detonates.

While one team attacks the map, it's only natural that the other will play defense. Like the attackers, even the defenders have their own set of objectives. Here's what they need to do:

Eliminate all the agents in the opposing team.

Preventing the attackers from planting the spike at any of the sites on the map.

If the spike has been planted, they will have to defuse the spike to prevent it from exploding.

The first team to achieve either one of their objectives wins the round. After 12 rounds, the attackers assume the role of the defenders, while the ones defending turn into attackers. The first team to win 13 rounds wins the match.

As mentioned before, in order to successfully attack and win on a map, players will have to successfully plant and defend the spike until it detonates. When it comes to planting, there are a few terms that are commonly heard during matches; default planting is one of them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far