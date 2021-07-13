What is “Dome Ripper” in Valorant YR1 stats? Everything that a player needs to know about their yearly stats

Most Valorant players have already gotten their hands on the latest YR1 stats distributed by Riot Games. Comparing statistics is a great way to improve and adjust to the game style.

There are many ways a player can check their statistics for Valorant. Sites like Valorant tracker or Blitz can give players an in-depth look at their stats. These websites show players their ranks, previous ranks, match histories, K/D, and everything else in a detailed manner.

Having said that, the existence of these statistics is known by every Valorant player. Riot Games takes a creative way of delivering users with personalized stats through player-registered emails.

The email contains information on matches won, player's K/D, headshots, body shots, leg shots, and total damage inflicted during Valorant’s first year.

Miss out on the #yr1stats email? Round 2 is coming next week to everyone who's opted in:



Head to https://t.co/8MXeEpswye >> Communication Preferences >> Then check the "Communications from Riot Games" box.



After that, sit tight. You'll see how you stack up soon. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 10, 2021

However, if a player hasn’t received an email from Valorant, they can simply get it by enabling “Communications from Riot Games” in Riot’s Communication Preferences tab on their website.

Valorant YR1 stats analysis

Since its release in June last year, Valorant has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success. Riot Games debuted their YR1 event in Valorant to commemorate their first year anniversary.

Valorant now maintains a monthly user population of over 14 million active players. It has managed to maintain its place as one of the most popular FPS games available in the market.

Players who have been playing since the beginning or who joined before Valorant's YR1 anniversary can be considered lucky as they have received their very own stats report on their Valorant registered email address.

This statistic summarizes a player's experience during Valorant's one-year release period. This was done to give players an opportunity to compare themselves to other players in a fun way.

This is how Valorant is keeping the competitiveness of the game alive through the stats report.

However, some players are confused about the “dome ripper” term used in the stats, but in simple words it means "headshot percentage." The percentage represents the rate at which the player shot the opponent's temple out of all the shots fired by them during the entire year of Valorant.

It is unknown whether Valorant will do this for their YR2, but it would undoubtedly be welcomed by the community.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul