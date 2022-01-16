What is the minimum hardware requirement for Valorant after Episode 4 update?

Valorant remains one of the most played first-person shooter games requiring a minimum of hardware resources to function properly. This makes the game’s optimization pretty impressive and is admired by players around the globe.

However, with every game update, the shooter is also seemingly asking for more mandatory resources to keep the game functioning.

This gives the players a complete idea of what is required by the competitive shooter to have a playable experience. This article will discuss all the required hardware that should be enough to run the game properly.

The minimum requirements for Valorant after Episode 4 Act 1

Valorant is relatively less resource-hungry than other competitive shooters of this generation. The following are the minimum requirements for the game after its most recent update, which is Episode 4 Act 1:

CPU or Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 or AMD Athlon 200GE

Graphics Processing Unit: Intel 4000 or AMD Radeon R5 200

RAM: 4 gigabytes

Disk space: Approximately 22 gigabytes (The game takes up a total of 21 gigabytes of storage after Episode 4 Act 1.)

Operating System: Window 7, 8, 10, and 11 64-Bit (The game is only available on Windows and not on any other system at the moment.)

If a system has a combination of all this computer hardware, it is possible to get a total of 30 frames per second and is enough to make it playable.

However, players who are getting these frames can face some unfair moments if they face a player with higher frames. Having more frames means having more information, so getting 30 FPS is considered playable. Since it is a competitive game, it can be said for sure that 30 FPS is undoubtedly not enough.

It cannot see said for sure, but Valorant's minimum requirements might see some changes in the future as the game will get more updates and get heavier to run with time. However, players can easily play the game with the above-mentioned configuration.

