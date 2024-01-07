What's the size of Valorant in 2024?

Riot Games' hero-based shooter has been a pretty popular title since its release in 2020. With it pushing towards its third year, you may want to know Valorant's current file size.

Despite featuring a good load of assets, which include maps, weapons, and characters, the game is still compact compared to some of the other competitive titles out there in the market. However, with the constant updates and changes, Riot has slightly increased the size with the most recent patches.

This article will offer a complete insight into the game's file size and how big it is in 2024.

Valorant file size in 2024 explored

Valorant's file size on Windows (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to Riot Client and Windows File Explorer, Valorant takes 41.9 GB of disk space excluding the Riot client. Including it, you will have to spare 42.3 GB of disk space on your SSD or HDD.

The game also allows you to install the client and the game on separate partitions of your storage. Moreover, if you are installing the title anew, you can delete the setup file after the download is complete.

The game files have seen a significant rise in size after last year, as it took 28.4GB of disk space in 2023. That said, Riot Games can justify the increased size with the new map and Agent additions.

Valorant system requirements in 2024

Judging from the current Valorant file size, it is not the most demanding title in the industry. You can quite easily run it on mid-tier specifications, with the engine hitting 60 frames per second (FPS). Below are the official system requirements for Riot's hero-based shooter:

Minimum system requirements (30 FPS):

Operating System: Windows 10 (Version 2004/ Build 19041 or higher) or 11 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Intel) / Athlon 200GE (AMD)

GPU: Intel HD 4000 / Radeon R5 200

RAM: 4GB

VRAM: 1GB

Recommended system requirements (60 FPS):

Operating System: Windows 10 (Version 2004/ Build 19041 or higher) or 11 64-bit

CPU: Intel i3-4150 (Intel) / Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD)

GPU: Geforce GT 730 / Radeon R7 240

RAM: 6GB

VRAM: 2GB

High-end system requirements (144+ FPS):

Operating System: Windows 10 (Version 2004/ Build 19041 or higher) or 11 64-bit

CPU: Intel i5-9400F (Intel) / Ryzen 5 2600X (AMD)

GPU: Geforce GTX 1050Ti / Radeon R7 370

RAM: 6GB

VRAM: 4GB

If you use Windows 11, Riot will need your PC to have TPM 2.0 support and UEFI Secure Boot.

With the constant updates and additions, the file size will likely see an increase shortly. It is recommended that gamers allocate a specific portion of the storage for the title.

For more news and updates on Valorant, follow Sportskeeda.