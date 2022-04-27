What time will Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 release in the US today? All time zones release schedule (27th April)

Episode 4 Act 3 of Valorant is set to arrive in the coming hours, bringing a ton of exciting additions to the tactical shooter. With a new Battlepass and skinline on the way, the game's enthusiasts are keen to enjoy the experience that Act 3 will offer.

Patch 4.08 will introduce the upcoming Act, along with a set of minor changes that fans are yet to discover. However, the most anticipated component of the next Act is Fade, the Turkish Agent who will join Valorant Protocol as its latest Initiator.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Go off before we go next. The Ranked Act is almost over, so now’s the time to get those games in. Go off before we go next. The Ranked Act is almost over, so now’s the time to get those games in. https://t.co/AuXg4Yw8A1

Episode 4 Act 3 is expected to arrive on April 27, with each region having different patch release timings. Detailed below are the timings for the release of Patch 4.08 in all time zones across the United States.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 release schedule in the US (all time zones)

Riot Games has already notified the player base about the end of the ongoing Act's competitive queue. In the period that follows, players will not be able to partake in the game's competitive matchmaking until the update drops. Players can check their Act Rank tab to find out the exact timings.

Read more on these changes: We love what Jett brings to the roster, but some of her impacts on the game have pushed beyond VALORANT’s core tactical cycle in worrisome ways. So, we're adjusting her Tailwind in Patch 4.08 to address this concern.Read more on these changes: riot.com/3rDUVkv We love what Jett brings to the roster, but some of her impacts on the game have pushed beyond VALORANT’s core tactical cycle in worrisome ways. So, we're adjusting her Tailwind in Patch 4.08 to address this concern.Read more on these changes: riot.com/3rDUVkv https://t.co/iuWSWRAjcs

Patch 4.08 is expected to arrive at the following timings in the United States:

Pacific Timings: 06:00 AM PDT

Central Timings: 08:00 AM CDT

Eastern Timings: 09:00 AM EDT

Players can expect a few hours of server downtime, as notified by Valorant Service Status. For players who are new to the game, this is completely normal as the game takes a few hours to ship the upcoming update.

Once the update has been completed, players can dive into the game to experience the much anticipated Episode 4 Act 3.

What can players expect in Episode 4 Act 3?

With the arrival of the new episode, Valorant enthusiasts will finally get a first-hand experience with the game's latest member, Fade. With an ability toolkit that is entirely new to the game, Fade is an Agent who is capable of altering the game's meta.

Another exciting aspect of the new Act is its Battlepass and the delightful set of goodies. With 55 Tiers of missions, the game's enthusiasts have a plethora of objectives to grind and rewards to collect.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Get ready to GLOW. RGX 11z Pro is coming back with new ways to light up your collection. Pick up the bundle tomorrow. Get ready to GLOW. RGX 11z Pro is coming back with new ways to light up your collection. Pick up the bundle tomorrow. https://t.co/IG58xVvKcY

With exclusive skin collections like .SYS, Coalition Cobra, Hue Shift, and an exciting range of player cards, titles, sprays, and gunbuddies, the upcoming Battlepass is one that players will be keen to purchase. The Battlepass will be available to the playerbase at the cost of 1000 VP.

Riot Games has also revealed the arrival of the RGX 11z Pro 2 bundle, a sequel to the bundle that introduced the Kill Counter effect in Valorant. With its predecessor being one of the most reputed skin collections in the game's recent history, RGX 11z Pro 2 is something the entire community is waiting for.

