What is VAL 68 error in Valorant and how to fix it?

Valorant patch 3.10 has started to drop in multiple regions. Players were eagerly waiting for the patch as the developers confirmed that they would introduce the new agent Chamber with this update.

However, players are facing some problems opening the game as many of them are currently facing VAL 68 errors in the game. In this article, players will find a way to resolve this issue.

What causes Valorant's Val 68 error and how to solve it

Since its release in June 2020, Valorant has experienced a lot of connection and server errors to date. VAL 68 error is one of them.

VAL 68 error usually arises when the Valorant client fails to connect to the servers. This can be a problem either from the user's end or on Riot's end. If Valorant’s DDoS protection provider, Cloudflare, fails to connect to the servers, the system can show a VAL 68 error on the screen.

VAL 68 error (Screengrab from Valorant)

How to solve the issue?

Although it looks like a complicated issue, players can resolve the issue of their own very easily if the problem lies on their end. They need to follow the below steps in order to solve the VAL 68 error:

Log out of the game and try to restart the client again. Almost all the Valorant errors can be resolved by restarting the game client. The same goes for VAL 68 error.

If the issue still pops up, shut the game completely and restart the computer. Sometimes the problem arises from the malfunction of Valorant’s anti-cheat software Vanguard as well.

Check the internet connection once if it is working perfectly working or not.

After performing all these steps, players can contact Riot’s support page for Valorant and lodge their complaints if the issue is not fixed.

However, after performing all these steps, the issue can still exist. Players need to check if others are having the same problem indicating that the case may be server-side. If it is from the developers' end, then players have nothing to do except wait it out.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar