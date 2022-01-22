What if Valorant was an anime? Reddit user demonstrates with a fanmade opening

The Valorant community is pretty active when it comes to creating fun content, whether gaming-related or on just about any random topic. This time around, the community is going berserk over a fanmade anime opening sequence that surrounds Riot’s own shooter title.

The anime community is quite large and brimming with talent. For those who don’t know, an anime has its own opening sequence to give an introduction to the narrative through a one-and-a-half minute long musical.

SH11BE, the Redditor who created the above video, maintained a lot of things related to the game lore, including Brimstone's possible past, Chamber's suspicious nature and a few key moments from every cinematic video.

For music, the creator used Demon Slayer's third opening and matched the entire video to it pretty well.

Paying respect to the Redditor's attempt at creating an anime opening for Valorant, this article will discuss if that really might be possible for the shooter.

The idea of Valorant anime adaptation

Animations are great ways to tell a story by using great visuals and voice acting. Japanese animation, aka anime, is known for its unique story and visual styles, which has millions of fans around the globe. When this Japanese anime culture gained Western acceptance, it led to the creation of anime such as Avatar by Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

When it comes to anime in gaming culture, the style has also been used in anime adaptions of games like The Witcher, Dota, and Castlevania. All these series have been pretty popular due to the rich lore of the games they're based on.

Spinning an anime show around Valorant won't pose a problem since it already has a complicated lore which is often shared amongst users by way of cinematic videos. However, there are many aspects of said lore that have yet to be fully explained to the players, such as the event of First Light, and Agent 8, and they can be used to tell a story via an anime adaptation.

Also, looking at the success garnered by Arcane, it might be possible for Riot Games to replicate the idea and do something similar for its popular shooter.

