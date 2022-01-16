What is Valorant's recommended hardware after Episode 4?

Valorant is among the most popular first-person shooter games in 2022 and keeps on attracting players with its unique gameplay. To help maintain this uniqueness, Riot Games launches various updates to add new content and keep things mint.

However, these updates are also making the game heavier with time. Riot Games keep increasing the requirements for the game to function correctly. Again, these updates cannot be skipped, and the only way forward is to play the game in its latest state.

This article will help players intrigued to know the recommended hardware requirements for playing the game after the Episode 4 Act 1 update.

Valorant’s recommended hardware requirement after Episode 4 Act 1

Even though Valorant is a relatively new game, the game sure can run on a system with minimum hardware, but the experience is much better on a recommended one. The following are all the officially mentioned hardware by Riot Games that is required to play Valorant after its Episode 4 Act 1 update:

CPU or Processor: Intel i3-4150 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel i3-4150 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Graphics Processing Unit: Nvidia Geforce GT 730 or AMD Radeon R7 240

Nvidia Geforce GT 730 or AMD Radeon R7 240 RAM: 4 gigabytes

4 gigabytes Disk space: Approximately 22 gigabytes (Currently, after the Episode 4 Act 1 update, the game takes up storage of 21 gigabytes on the system at the moment.)

Approximately 22 gigabytes (Currently, after the Episode 4 Act 1 update, the game takes up storage of 21 gigabytes on the system at the moment.) Operating System: Window 7, 8, 10, and 11 64-Bit (For Windows 11, it is mandatory is to keep TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled to keep it running.)

With all the hardware mentioned above, the system would be capable of running the game at 60 frames per second(FPS), which is acceptable for competitive games.

To completely experience all the frames, it is essential to have a monitor with a refresh rate of 60 hertz and render every frame the game is sending. However, it is better if a user has a better monitor and a system that can give an equal amount of output to get an enormous competitive advantage.

The game only requires this much system hardware to function with the recommended settings properly. However, things might change if Riot Games decides to increase the requirements for the game.

