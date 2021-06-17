When does the Episode 3 Act I arrive in Valorant?

With the upcoming patch 3.0 update, Valorant is set to launch the first Act of a brand new episode, Episode 3 Reflection.

Since its release in June 2020, Valorant has had 2 episodes, each lasting 6 months. Both the episodes consisted of 3 acts. With the upcoming patch 3.0 update, Valorant is introducing its 3rd Episode.

Here are some of the details of the upcoming Episode 3 Act I.

Valorant Episode 3: Release date and other details

Valorant developers have revealed some of the details of the upcoming Episode 3 Act I.

1) Release Date:

Valorant Episode 3 Act I is arriving on June 22nd, 2021. The act will continue until August 24th, 2021.

2) New Agent:

Valorant will introduce new agent KAY/O in the upcoming update. The developers have already revealed the abilities, gameplay, and more about KAY/O today.

3) Squad Boost:

Squad Boost is coming to Valorant with the upcoming update. The Squad Boost event will start on June 22nd and will run until July 6th. However, the boost percentage will depend on the number of members in the party.

Party of 1: 0% Bonus XP

Party of 2: 8% Bonus XP

Party of 3: 12% Bonus XP

Party of 4: 16% Bonus XP

Party of 5: 20% Bonus XP

4) Battlepass:

In Episode 3 Act I, players will get three new weapon skin bundles. The newly added weapon skin bundles are:

Jigsaw Bundle: Jigsaw Ares, Jigsaw Guardian, Jigsaw Judge, Jigsaw Ghost K-TAC Bundle: K-TAC Bulldog, K-TAC Sheriff, K-TAC Operator, K-TAC Vandal, K-TAC Melee. Monarch Bundle: Monarch Marshal, Monarch Bucky, Monarch Shorty, Monarch Frenzy

5) Give Back Bundle:

Players will get the Give Back Bundle in store when Episode 3 arrives. Users will get the following items in the Give Back Bundle:

Reaver Sheriff

ION Operator

Valorant GO VOL. 1 Spectre

Reaver Vandal

Give Back Gun Buddy

Give Back Card

Give Back Spray

However, players need to wait a few more days before Episode 3 starts

