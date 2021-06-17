When does the Episode 3 Act I Battlepass start in Valorant?

Valorant’s Episode 3 will roll out on June 22, 2021. With the new episode comes Episode 3, Act I Battle Pass (BP), delivering players many new weapon skins and other collectibles, both paid and free.

Valorant’s Episode 3 Act I BP comprises three new weapon skin lineups this time around - Monarch, Jigsaw, and K/TAC. There are also new gun buddies, cards, sprays, and titles, as usual.

With YR1 events ongoing in Valorant, to celebrate the game’s one-year anniversary, devs created the Jigsaw and K/TAC skins lineups as callbacks to Valorant’s lore and agents. This BP feels like a reflection on the past.

As for pricing, the Episode 3 Act I BP is no different from its predecessors. It will cost 1000 Valorant Points (VP), roughly translating to $10 or ₹750.

The release date of Valorant Episode 3 Act I BP

Episode 3 Act I BP is being released on June 22, 2021. It comes to Valorant along with the new agent KAY/O.

Riot’s design team has meticulously worked so far since the game’s release to deliver high-quality cosmetics. The variety of cosmetics means there is going to be something exciting for everybody.

Preeti Khanolkar, Senior Producer of Valorant, said that:

“Lately, we’ve also tried to just create stuff that players will find funny, like the “Too Heavy” and “Clutch or Kick” sprays. If we’re cracking up over something, we hope that players will find it funny too, like some of the memey Jett sprays we’ve done in the past.”

The "No Pen" spray of Episode 3 Act I Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)

She also shed some light on the metagame content by saying that:

“This battlepass probably has the most fun metagame content we’ve ever done (my favorite type of content). We saw that players really liked some of the other meta stuff we’ve done, so we added the “Force” and “Save” Cards, the “Max Money” “Clutch or Kick” and “No Pen” sprays, and the “Naked Op” Card.”

