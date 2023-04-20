'When I meet him, I'll have no respect for him' - Global Esports'Monyet on f0rsakeN ahead of their matchup in VCT 2023: Pacific League

On Week 4, Day 3 of VCT 2023: Pacific League, Global Esports from India faced Talon of Thailand in an intense match that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The game was extremely important to these two squads since they were both in search of their first league win. Despite the high stakes, Global Esports emerged victorious with a score of 2-0, finally securing their first win in the league.

After the match concluded, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda esports got the opportunity to have a talk with Monyet. Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha is a professional Valorant player from Indonesia and is also a current member of Global Esports. During the conversation, this individual opened up about his journey with the team, his favorite pastimes, upcoming opponents, and more.

GE Monyet talks about the team's performance, the language barriers in the team, their upcoming opponents in VCT 2023: Pacific League, and more

Q. Congratulations on winning your first match in the tournament. How are you feeling right now?

Monyet: Winning is awesome and good. There's nothing different. A win is a win, so a win always feels good.

Q. What is your opinion on both your personal performance and the collective performance of your team today?

Monyet: Today, the team performed well. I don't think I performed that good, but I feel like it is still enough to carry the momentum to win the game. In the team right now, the communication is really good, and the mental state is fine right now, not like last week against ZETA DIVISION.

Q. What were your expectations from this matchup? Did Talon do anything differently to catch you guys off-guard?

Monyet: No, they didn't do anything different. I feel like they don't do anything different. They are still doing the same thing. They just change the Agent composition but still play the same.

Q. Could you share your thoughts on what you believe to be the determining factor that led to your win today?

Monyet: The confidence of our team. I could feel it when we played the game. Everyone is confident. Everyone is having their day. So yeah, I think we were confident about winning today.

Q. Yesterday, I had a talk with Gen.G’s TS. He was of the opinion that Global Esports is the most underrated team in the league. According to him, Global Esports is losing matches because they struggle with the mini-games during the rounds.

Do you agree with him?

Monyet: I can agree with that, but I won't say that. For me, it is just that we are not proving ourselves yet against big teams. We did it against DRX, but against ZETA DIVISION, we lost because we were just down. The mental is down, the communication is down, and that's why we lost on Haven against ZETA DIVISION. We just need to prove ourselves once again to play against big teams.

Q. I will ask you the same question that I asked TS yesterday. Which team do you think is secretly killing it out there but not getting the love they deserve?

Monyet: I feel like Gen.G is the most underrated team since LOCK//IN. We scrimmed against them a lot. I felt like Gen.G is the most underrated team, but now they are getting recognized more.

Q. You became a part of Global Esports in October of last year if I am not wrong. Given that there are language barriers within the team, how has your adjustment been so far?

Monyet: Probably, our English has improved. We did a BootCamp in January in Seoul, South Korea. We did a BootCamp for like one month, so the Korean players went to the BootCamp with me as well. So I feel like, since October, our English has improved so much. Now we can say many things that they understand.

Before, they didn't really understand what we meant, and then we needed to translate them from Eraser to the player. Now, we don't really need it anymore.

Q. You mostly play Controllers. What would you say are some of the key things that a Controller player should always be wary of?

Monyet: Be patient. Be patient and calm when you play with a Controller.

Q. When you've had enough of Valorant, how do you typically kick back and relax? What are some of your go-to activities for unwinding and recharging?

Monyet: I barely touch other games. Like this month, I tried to touch other games because, before when I had a break time or off day, I just play Valorant again and again. Now I try to play other games like Overwatch or CS:GO — [I] play some kind of games like I can play with friends and laugh at it. So yeah, now I just play other games that make me feel fresher. In the evening, I start playing Valorant again, playing Ranked.

I don't really have friends in Korea except my teammates. But when I am Bali, what I used to do is on my off days — I would just go outside with my friends and hang out with them.

[You must be missing your friends back home, then.]

[Laughs] Not really. I am still in touch with them in chat.

Q. Your next opponents are Paper Rex. What do you think of them?

Monyet: W-Gaming. That's what is in my mind. They just rush, and rush, and rush. I mean, all of them are smart players. Like f0rsakeN, he is a really smart player. I really respect him, but when I meet f0rsakeN, I'll have no respect for him.

[Wait, wait. So you'll have no respect for him when you meet him?]

Yeah, when I meet him, I have no respect. But when I didn't meet him, I respect him as a player because he is really smart.

[Do you guys have like any particular strategies or game plans for approaching the upcoming match?]

We'll see. I don't know yet. We haven't prepared. We'll probably prepare in two days against Paper Rex, but let's see.

Global Esports will face Paper Rex next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to go live on April 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes