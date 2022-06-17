When does the new Valorant 'Prelude to Chaos' bundle arrive in all regions?

Riot Games is ready to drop another new update for Valorant next week. The new patch 5.0 update will announce the commencement of the new Episode 5 Dimension Act 1. Players are eagerly waiting for the new Act to go live in the game to start their grind for the new Act.

The new patch will surely be an exciting one, and the developers have already revealed all of the details about the upcoming update with the release of the patch notes. With the introduction of the new underwater-themed map, Pearl, new Battlepass rewards, and a new ranked system, the new patch is going to be one of the biggest updates for Valorant.

In addition to that, the developers will also release a new dark sci-fi-themed 'Prelude to Chaos' bundle with the upcoming patch 5.0 update. Many players are ready to add the new skin bundle to their Collection and are eagerly waiting for the new skins to show up in the in-game store.

Release date and time for the 'Prelude to Chaos' bundle

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1, Dimension, will go live in the game on June 22, 2022, with the introduction of the new patch update. The new 'Prelude to Chaos' bundle will also become available in the Valorant Store with the arrival of the new patch. The timings of the update for each region are as follows:

2.00 PM PDT

5.00 PM ET

10.00 PM BST

2.30 AM IST (next day, June 23)

7.00 AM JST (next day, June 23)

Valorant is one of the most popular FPS titles among gamers. The game recently celebrated its second anniversary this month. Over the past two years, developers have always put in a significant amount of work to ensure that the game remains fresh and entertaining for the players. To make the gameplay more attractive, the developers usually introduce a new weapon skin bundle with each update. All these bundles are uniquely designed to make the game more colorful and attractive.

With the introduction of the patch 5.0 update, Riot is ready to maintain its legacy and drop the 'Prelude to Chaos' weapon skin bundle with a dark sci-fi theme. Developers mentioned that the amount of love players have showcased earlier to the Reaver bundle has influenced them to bring in a sci-fi fantasy-themed bundle into the world of Valorant.

The new bundle will have five weapon skins, including one Melee skin as well. The skins will also have three different variants and three levels, along with an attractive finisher. Here is the list of items that will be available in the bundle:

Blade of Chaos Sword (two-handed melee)

Prelude to Chaos Vandal

Prelude to Chaos Operator

Prelude to Chaos Shorty

Prelude to Chaos Stinger

The new skin bundle will belong to Valorant's Exclusive Edition (XE) tier and cost around 8,700VP. The individual skins will cost around 2,175 VP, with the melee two-handed sword possibly costing 4,350VP. It will be interesting to see the community's response to the new bundle.

