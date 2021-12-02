“When does TSM play?”: Fnatic hilariously trolls TSM after Day 1 win at Valorant Champions 2021

Valorant Champions 2021 is in full swing and fans are being treated to exciting matches one after the other. Day 1 saw a number of clean sweeps from Vision Strikers and Team Vikings. The final match on Day 1 was between Fnatic and Cloud9 Blue.

The clash entailed a hard fought victory for Fnatic. They won the first game in Icebox 13-11 before losing the next one in Split 11-13. The final game was played in Valorant's newest map Fracture. It went into overtime with Fnatic emerging victorious with a 14-12.

It was at the victory celebration post-match that the Fnatic players had a little flurry and finally the text display.

Boaster asks "When does TSM play?" at Valorant Champions 2021 Day 1

After their hard-earned victory against Cloud9 Blue, Fnatic were in great spirits. During their celebrations, the latter launched a sly dig at TSM, who did not qualify for Valorant Champions 2021.

All the players came around after the match where Boaster pretended to pick a note from his teammates' hands. He then unfolds the crumpled paper to show:

"When does TSM play?"

Gambit's win at the Berlin Masters meant that Fnatic qualified for the Championship. Consequently, Envy's loss in the grandfinals pushed TSM out of any chance to play at the NA Last Chance Qualifiers.

The joke plays on the fact that TSM's fans want to see their team play and also on the rivalry between TSM and Cloud9 Blue. People have also been quick to point out that Boaster shares a good relationship with a number of NA players and that this is a good-hearted dig.

The Valorant community has taken Fnatic's celebrations in a jovial manner. Many have commented on the light-hearted nature behind it. It even got a reply from the official Twitter handle of TSM.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The presence of a little bit of friendly banter always alleviates the tense nature of these games. These players have delivered marvelous performances this year and are playing to become the first Valorant Champions. Fnatic next plays against Vision Strikers on Day 3. Check out the schedule here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul