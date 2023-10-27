When does Valorant competitive queue end for Episode 7 Act 2?

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 began on August 29, 2023. This phase of the game saw the introduction of a new map called Sunset, and the return of a revamped version of Breeze to the competitive map pool. As usual, nearly two months have elapsed since then, and the Act is coming to an end soon. This means you will only be able to queue for ranked games for a limited amount of time before your rank is reset.

Thankfully, you will receive only a soft reset since it is a new Act. This means that you will be placed very close to the rank you end Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 with. This article will tell you when the current ranked season will end in each of the major regions of the world.

Till when can you play competitive queue in Valorant Episode 7 Act 2?

Different regions have different schedules with respect to the last queue time for a particular Act's ranked games. For Valorant Episode 7 Act 2, this will correspond to October 30 or 31, 2023, depending on the server your account is linked to. The region-specific timings are:

Asia Pacific : The competitive queue will come to an end on October 31, 2023, at 07:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on October 31, 2023, at 07:00 PT. Brazil : The competitive queue will come to an end on October 30, 2023, at 23:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on October 30, 2023, at 23:00 PT. Europe : The competitive queue will come to an end on October 31, 2023, at 13:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on October 31, 2023, at 13:00 PT. Korea : The competitive queue will come to an end on October 31, 2023, at 07:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on October 31, 2023, at 07:00 PT. Latin America : The competitive queue will come to an end on October 30, 2023, at 23:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on October 30, 2023, at 23:00 PT. North America: The competitive queue will be coming to an end on October 30, 2023, at 23:00 PT.

As long as you press the Start button before the time mentioned above, you will find a match. These timings will also not affect matches that have already started. All progress made in terms of ranking before the end time will be counted.

When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 ranked queue start?

You will be able to queue for ranked games in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 as soon as the server maintenance between the two Acts is over and the new patch is ready to be downloaded and installed. This will take place on October 31 in some regions of the world, and on November 1 in the remaining parts.

The exact server maintenance start times are as follows:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PT. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 20:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 20:00 PT. Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PT. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT. North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Since this is a new Act, and a new Agent is coming to Valorant, you can expect the maintenance to last between two to four hours. Post the downtime, you will be able to play ranked again.